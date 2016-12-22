San Antonio awarded 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup doubleheader

San Antonio Sports and the City of San Antonio will host the area’s first CONCACAF Gold Cup, a group doubleheader featuring Mexico as the seeded nation, on July 16, 2017 in the Alamodome, as announced by Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF). The game details, including the other participating teams and game time, will be announced next year.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is a continental championship that takes place every two years, and is the official national team championship of the region, which includes North and Central America and the Caribbean.

“We can’t wait to welcome soccer fans from across North and Central America and the Caribbean to our beautiful city,” said San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor. “We know the Gold Cup match will be a big inspiration for our youngest soccer players.”

“San Antonio is passionate about soccer, as we saw when the U.S.-Mexico game last year sold out the Alamodome a month in advance,” said Russ Bookbinder, president and CEO of San Antonio Sports. “We know that soccer fans will be thrilled with this doubleheader match.”

“CONCACAF is the culmination of months of efforts by the City of San Antonio, Visit San Antonio, San Antonio FC and San Antonio Sports,” said Nick Langella, Alamodome general manager. “We are extremely proud to be a part of the winning team that is bringing this world-class event to the Alamo City.”

Soccer’s popularity in the United States continues to grow, with 3 million youth playing in soccer leagues, according to US Youth Soccer. Among 12-to-17 year olds, Major League Soccer (MLS) is now more popular than Major League Baseball (MLB), stated ESPN. The fan base continues to increase with the growth of the U.S. Hispanic population. Estimates are that close to 1 million youth play soccer in Texas, and its growth in the state is the fastest behind California, according to sources.

The dates for Gold Cup matches scheduled for each group stage city were also announced, as well as the groups to be headed up by each of the tournament’s two seeded teams: the United States (Group B), and Mexico (Group C). Group A will be filled out pending the completion of the tournament field, with the UNCAF Central American Cup set to determine that region’s qualifiers in January.

Complete groups and the full schedule, including selection of dates and assignment of matches for the knockout round and the awarding of the Final, will be announced next year.

Fans interested in being part of an exclusive presale offering for the Gold Cup at the Alamodome may visit GoldCup.org. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at a later date. For more information, visit www.GoldCup.org.