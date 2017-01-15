SAISD’s YWLA represented on Michele Obama’s new student board

Young Women’s Leadership Academy senior Lorena Leza returned to school on Jan. 9 following four days in Washington, D.C., where she not only trained for a place on a prestigious new board but also had the opportunity to share a hug with America’s first lady.

Leza was in the U.S. capital as one of only 12 high school students in the nation and the lone Texan selected to serve on Michelle Obama’s 17-member Better Make Room Student Advisory Board. While there, she and her school counselor Rebecca Salazar also had the opportunity to attend the first lady’s Counselor of the Year ceremony.

“I never imagined I would see the first lady in person, and her words were very inspiring as I look forward to moving on with this campaign,” Leza said of Better Make Room, whose mission is to create a college-going, college-persisting and college-graduating culture and connect fellow students to any information and resources they might need to succeed.

Lorena was selected based on a written application and phone interview about her experiences as a future first member of her family to attend to college, and said she is eager to share how she prepared for higher education with other students. She already has been accepted into Northeastern University where she plans to major in computer science in preparation for a career in this field.

More information on Better Make Room can be found at: www.bettermakeroom.org.