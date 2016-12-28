Residents encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees

The City’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) wants to remind San Antonio residents that Christmas trees can be recycled! SWMD will provide nine drop-off locations during the month of January.

The locations will be open Jan. 7 and 8 and Jan. 14 and 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. If a resident is unable to attend one of the sites during this allocated time, they may recycle their Christmas tree at the Bitters Brush Recycling Facility, 1800 Bitters Road, or the Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling Facility, 8963 Nelson Rd, through the end of January during their regular business hours.

Collected Christmas trees will be ground into mulch and provided to residents for free on a first come, first served basis at both brush recycling facilities. Mulch will be available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17.

SWMD reminds residents with a green organics cart that they may recycle the tree in the cart as long as it completely fits in the cart with the lid closed. In addition, SWMD encourages San Antonio residents to help keep our community clean by not illegally dumping trees before the sites open and not placing them at the curb.

For more information on the site locations, visit www.sanantonio.gov/swmd. You can also receive information on SWMD’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SASOLIDWASTE or call 3-1-1.