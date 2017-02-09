Precision Mold & Tool Group participates in Job Shadow Day

By Laura Hernandez Aplin

Precision Mold & Tool Group’s pledge to “Making American Manufacturing Great Again” in helping to shape San Antonio future’s workforce was displayed on Feb. 2 with their participation in the second annual SA Works Job Shadow Day.

Precision Mold & Tool Group offered a half day of onsite experience-based learning in the field of manufacturing and design. More than 20 San Antonio welding students from Southwest ISD gained further understanding of current workforce needs and opportunities in injection-molded plastics and tooling. This involved a safety overview, facility tour, and mini class rotation in welding, molding and engineering at their location on 315 North Park Drive.

“As a leader in the manufacturing and design industry, we are proud to partner with SA Works, for this job shadow day, allowing these students to gain an understanding and appreciation of this growing industry in the fields of welding, molding and engineering,” said Maya Royberg, co-founder of Precision Mold & Tool Group. “Partnering with programs such as SA Works is a good step in the right direction to help create awareness about the need to create a highly skilled manufacturing workforce.”

“The matching of employers with students has been very purposeful to ensure that students are visiting with employers that match their classes and career interests,” said SA Works Executive Director Romanita Matta-Barrera. “We are thankful to our businesses and employers who have made it possible to surpass our goal by opening the doors of their operations to students who represent their future talent.”

As a 35-year industry leader in design and manufacturing, Precision Mold & Tool Group is regarded as one of the industry’s top quality and efficient companies in the United States and Mexico, specializing in injection-molded plastics and tooling across the medical, automotive, electronics and consumer markets.

Precision Mold & Tool Groupwas was one of the more than 100 participating local employers through the SA Works Job Shadow Day, representing the manufacturing and design industry.

San Antonio’s second annual SA Works Job Shadow Day, in partnership with Junior Achievement, matched nearly 3,000 San Antonio students with over 100 local employers for a day of onsite experience-based learning. They explored pre-planned hands-on workplace activities designed to further their understanding of current workforce needs and opportunities. The collaboration between participating companies and education is what makes Job Shadow Day a success.

