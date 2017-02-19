Peripheral Vascular Associates acquire downtown office building

By Laura Hernandez Aplin

San Antonio, Texas – Peripheral Vascular Associates (PVA), a leader in vascular medicine and surgery throughout South Texas for more than 40 years, is pleased to announce the recent purchase of a building located in the heart of San Antonio. The new medical plaza is located at 615 Soledad.

The current PVA operation, located in the Baptist Medical Center Hospital, at 111 Dallas Street, will be relocated to this newly renovated, state-of-the-art facility in the spring of 2017. PVA is currently in the process of transforming the 35,000-square foot building into a patient centered medical plaza focused on the care of vascular disease.

“The combination of quality trained Vascular Surgeons with a staff of highly experienced nurses, techs and other integral ancillary personnel has always been the backbone of PVA,” said Dr. Demetrios Macris, senior partner, PVA. “Our new facility will allow us more room and easier patient access to a larger range of services. It’s been our vision for many years to create a vascular center with a constant focus on ‘what’s best for the patient’. PVA has always had great people who are passionate about the care we provide; soon we will have an equally great facility.”

Comprehensive peripheral vascular services including both diagnostic and therapeutic modalities will be available to the ever-increasing number of South Texans affected by peripheral vascular disease, diabetes being one of the most common contributors to this disease.

Future growth plans of the building include offering specialties that support the overall care of vascular disease in order to offer a comprehensive approach to caring and educating on this debilitating disease.

“Once our vision becomes a reality, it will influence the future of vascular care across the nation,” said Dr. Macris.