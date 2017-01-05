New Year’s Day was 90th in a row for Silvestre Cavazos, Sr.

One way to celebrate your 90th birthday is by having royalty visit. That was the case for Silvestre Cavazos, Sr.

He turned 90 years old on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, and he is technically a New Year’s Day baby like the ones who get showered with gifts and college scholarships. However, back in 1927 in Biery, Texas, they did not make a big fuss over another baby being born.

Longtime Pearsall resident Silvestre Cavazos, Sr., celebrated his 90th birthday on New Year’s Day 2017 with a small celebration at his new home, Timberhill Villa, in San Antonio. Approximately 70 family members, friends and neighbors showed up to mark the milestone including the Fiesta-theme royalty from Piñatas in the Barrio.

Piñatas in the Barrio Senior Queen and King, Virginia and Steve Duran, were on hand to wish Cavazos, 90, a happy birthday and many, many more.

The celebration turned into a big family reunion with relatives coming in from all across Texas. Places such as Asherton, Boerne, Carrizo Springs, Corpus Christi, Dilley, Kileen, Pearsall, Sabinal, San Antonio and Uvalde.

Special thanks to AUEDA President Margo Griffith for her support. Action United for Entertainers and Diverse Artists (AUEDA) organize the official Fiesta event known as Piñatas in the Barrio, which is scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Avenida Guadalupe Plaza.

Cavazos worked 38 years on the railroad from 1952 to 1980 and started with Missouri Pacific and finished with (upon his retirement) Union Pacific. He received numerous safety awards and service pins from Union Pacific. Most recently he received a congratulatory letter from the Union Pacific office in San Antonio.

During mid-60s to early 70s, he was an elected representative for the railroad union Brotherhood Maintenance Way of Employees for the Southern District of Texas. He was married to Alicia de la Cruz Cavazos for 55-plus years until 2004 when he lost her to cancer. Before she became too ill to trave they visited many countries including two trips to the Vatican to experience a papal mass in St. Peter’s Square.

In 1972, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Pearsall nominated him for the distinction of a “loyal and devoted laity” in a movement the SA Archdiocese started and ran thru 1973.

In a special ceremony, individuals were conferred a bronze medal (which he still has) and a certificate for faithful devotion to their parishes and community. He was among the approximately 1,000 men and women who were recognized this way, and the ceremony was held in downtown San Antonio at San Fernando Cathedral and officiated by then Archbishop Francis J. Furey.