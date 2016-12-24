Wyndham Garden River Walk Hotel wins ‘Museum Reach Deck the River’ contest

The San Antonio River Authority (SARA) presented the trophy to the winner of the second annual “Museum Reach Deck the River” contest to Wyndham Garden River Walk Hotel on Tuesday morning.

Santa Claus made a special appearance to help SARA staff, including SARA Director of Operations John Chisholm, deliver the traveling trophy, designed by local art glass designer Gini Garcia, to Wyndham Garden Riverwalk General Manager Ashley Ciomperlik.

The contest was created to engage Museum Reach businesses and organizations to decorate their river-facing facades in coordination with the annual Museum Reach River of Lights, which is currently taking place through January 2.

The public was encouraged to visit the Museum Reach segment of the River Walk to view the contestants’ displays and vote for their favorite online at www.sara-tx.org from Dec. 3-18. This year’s participants included El Tropicano River Walk Hotel, River House Apartment Homes, San Antonio Museum of Art, VFW Post 76 and Wyndham Garden River Walk Hotel.

Wyndham Garden River Walk Hotel is located at 103 9th St.