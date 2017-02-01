St. Mary’s University offers free help to small businesses, nonprofits

St. Mary’s University is offering free assistance to local businesses while also giving business students hands-on learning experiences.

The Small Business Institute within the Greehey School of Business is accepting both small and nonprofit business clients for the spring 2017 semester. The institute offers in-depth consulting services in areas such as accounting, entrepreneurship, finance, human resource management, information technology, international business and marketing. Senior business students, under the supervision of business faculty, provide consulting services at no cost.

For more information or to apply for the free service, contact Greehey School of Business Marketing Professor and Small Business Institute Director Ed Cole at

210-431-2039 or ecole@stmarytx.edu.