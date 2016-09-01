St. Jude’s Ranch for Children restructures to save more traumatized children

The national board of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, a nonprofit organization that saves the lives of traumatized children, has decided to strategically separate operations in Nevada and Texas to allow each region to more efficiently serve foster children.

In its May meeting, the St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s Board of Trustees, comprised of representatives from Nevada and Texas, voted to operate independently in its two states moving forward.

The strategic and amicable separation comes after extensive research indicated such a move would allow both Nevada and Texas to more effectively serve children in their respective areas. The mission for St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in both states will remain constant. All of the children currently being served will continue to receive the critical care they need in a nurturing environment.

With the separation, St Jude’s Ranch for Children will now be known as SJRC Texas in the Texas region. Along with that change, SJRC Texas has named Tara Roussett as the CEO of the organization. Roussett brings nearly two decades of experience in the child welfare field, including eight years working in senior and executive level management at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

Roussett started her career working in foster care, which ignited her passion to serve children. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a specialization in Early Childhood Education from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a Master of Business Administration from Howard Payne University. Roussett also holds dual licensure as a Child Care Administrator and Child Placing Agency Administrator.

This is an exciting and momentous time for SJRC Texas. This move is part of a developing strategy that will put us in a stronger position to save the lives of traumatized children for the next 50 years, and do so with more effectiveness.

SJRC Texas is a nonprofit organization that transforms the lives of abused and at-risk children, young adults and families by empowering them to create new chances, new choices and new hope in a caring community. The organization cares for almost 200 children in and from the Greater San Antonio area each year.