What is sciatica and what are the causes of lower back pain, continued…

By Mark De Anda

Last week we asked, “What is sciatica?” and “What are the common causes of sciatica and lower back pain?”

We continued by explaining that sciatica is actually the largest nerve in the body that starts in the lower back, the nerve runs down the butt and split behind the knee to the foot. Pain suffers have sensations such as tingling running down the back of the leg caused by a problem in the lower back. We continued by describing the three common causes of lower back pain and sciatica which are herniated disk, stenosis and pelvic problems. Today, we are going to take a closer look at a herniated disk.

Let’s start with some fact of the types of people who suffer from sciatica from a herniated disc. Typically, they are younger patients ranging from 35 year and younger. They complain of pain while bending forward and have less pain with bending backwards. Patients may have pain bending over to pick up something or while lifting any object, large or small.

A good way to describe sciatica from a herniated disc is to compare it to a garden hose. Think of a hot summer day, the sun is blazing and the kids suddenly run in the house to tell you that there is no water coming out of the water hose. So, you give the hose a look to find a kink. The “kink” slows the water flow to a trickle down the line, while building up pressure (or pain for the lower back) before the kink. The herniated disc acts as a “kink in the hose” on the sciatic nerve causing tingling or pain down the leg.

Our back bones are segments separated by discs which mostly consist of water. The discs are something like tough balloons made of cartilage rings call anulus fibrosus. Over time, this balloon loses its strength, and the disc becomes displaced backwards against the spinal nerve itself, causing tingling pain down the sciatic nerve. This displacement happens during bending over. It is during this motion when patients experience the most pain. We help relocate the disc back into place during backwards bending of the trunk, which gives the patient relief down the legs.

The three different stages of herniated disc are: protrusion, prolapse and sequestration. Protrusion is the initial stage of damage. Here the water in the disc is pushing the balloon backwards towards the spine. My patient may complain of local back pain and inflammation with minimal leg pain.

If left untreated, the discs become prolapsed. During this stage, the disc pushes further backward causing the balloon to bulge toward the spinal cord. At this stage, my patients have more intense pain running down one leg. Eventually, if the disc is left untreated, it becomes sequestered. At this point, the balloon has ruptured entirely and the disc with fragments of the balloon is torn off completely. Here you may experience severe pain in the lower back with pain running down both legs. The good news is “there is hope.”

How do physical therapists treat herniated disc successfully? Physical therapists, who specialize in treating the lower back and sciatica, use a hand on approach to move the pelvis and lower back. They also incorporate stretching and strengthening exercises to stabilize the trunk during bending over movements. I help patients understand what movements and positions (such as sitting or bending over) make their condition worse and which movements will move the disc back into place. Occasionally, a tool called traction is used to help relocate the herniated disc as well.

It is very important not to ignore sciatica and lower back pain. Altering it will only give you temporary relief. If you really want to be sure what your back pain and sciatica is, schedule an appointment with a doctor of physical therapy, who specializes in back pain and sciatica.

My name is Mark De Anda, and I’m a doctor of physical therapy. I am located in Central San Antonio. If you call and schedule for a free screen, I can conform exactly what the cause of your pain is, and I will also give you a written plan of exactly what a successful plan looks like.