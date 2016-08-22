San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announces second annual citywide artwork contest

The City of San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission announces the second annual citywide contest for the selection of the official artwork for the 2017 City of San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. commemoration.

The selected artwork by a local artist will be used as the visual representation of the 2017 theme: “King’s Legacy for Peace is Justice for All. Remember! Celebrate! Act!” The deadline to submit entries is Friday, Sept. 30, 2016 at 4 p.m. local time.

“I’m really glad to see that we are continuing to include the community in this process,” said District 2 Councilman Alan E. Warrick, II, honorary chair of the San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. “The 30th anniversary of the City sponsoring the San Antonio Martin Luther King Jr. March will definitely be one to remember. I hope to see more artwork showcasing the work of Dr. King’s legacy for peace and social justice, and that we all continue to remember the reasons why we march.”

The artwork contest is open to current Bexar County residents, and student artists are especially encouraged to submit entries. The selected artist, to be chosen by a panel of judges from the community, will receive public recognition as the creator of the official 2017 commemoration artwork and receive two all-access passes to all Official 2017 MLK, Jr. Commission events. Complete guidelines and information on how to submit entries are available at www.sanantonio.gov/mlk.

Last year’s inaugural art contest winner was Amber Medina, a student at the Healy-Murphy Center. Her winning artwork, “Let Freedom Ring,” was used on official promotional items to commemorate the 2016 march and accompanying events.

Since 1987, the City of San Antonio has celebrated the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. with an annual series of events leading up to one of the largest marches in the country honoring Dr. King. In 2017, the march will celebrate its 30th anniversary as a City of San Antonio sponsored event.

The 2017 March and Commemorative Program will take place on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.The San Antonio Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission organizes the march and leads the community effort on a series of official events that pay tribute to Dr. King.

For more information on the City of San Antonio’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, visit www.sanantonio.gov/mlk.