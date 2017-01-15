How Rep. Lloyd Doggett can work for you in the New Year

San Antonio has had yet another year of great accomplishments. We celebrated the career of San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan, broke ground on the San Pedro Creek Improvement Project and honored our treasured Missions with the first annual World Heritage Festival.

Across San Antonio we witnessed new development projects with increasing economic expansion in the Lone Star and Southtown neighborhoods, and our community’s cultural diversity was showcased at events like Luminaria, which was hosted on the East Side for the first time. With the 300th anniversary of the founding of San Antonio approaching, our city is at a pivotal point for continued growth.

As much as there is to celebrate regarding our city’s achievements, we are approaching uneasy times. Despite this uncertainty, my goal this year is to keep hope alive. I will continue my work in Washington to fight for you and your loved ones. As a senior member of the Ways and Means Committee in Congress, where decisions on tax reform, healthcare, Social Security and trade will be made, I wanted to inform you of how I might be of assistance on federal matters.

My San Antonio office stands ready to assist you. My San Antonio congressional office is open at 217 W. Travis, near Christus Children’s Hospital, accessible by sidewalk, with District Director MaryEllen Veliz, a San Antonio native and graduate of UTSA.

You can call my office at (210) 704-1080 or email me with any questions at Lloyd.Doggett@mail.house.gov. I also have numerous resources available to you on my website at Doggett.house.gov, my Facebook page: www.facebook.com/LloydDoggett and my Twitter feed: @RepLloydDoggett. I hope that you will take advantage of these various ways to let me know how I can be of assistance.

Help with federal agencies. I understand that dealing with the federal bureaucracy can be challenging and frustrating. My office stands ready to help individuals who reside in the congressional district I represent when you run into problems of a federal nature, like Social Security, Medicare, Veterans Administration claims, student financial aid, Small Business Administration loans and tax refund issues.

To determine if I can likely be helpful with a federal agency, you can visit my Casework FAQ page available on my website under ‘Serving You,’ or by calling my San Antonio office. My staff will discuss your situation with you and work with you to determine the best course of action.

In Washington, I will actively resist efforts to undermine affordable and veteran healthcare and other social services. Preserving Social Security and Medicare, strengthening the Voting Rights Act and expanding educational opportunities remain among my top priorities. I will look for any opportunities to seek reasonable solutions with the new Administration, but I will also stand up firmly against President Trump when he acts against our shared values or encourages hateful rhetoric or practices.

Internships, academy appointments and student aid. My office has been able to accomplish a great deal thanks to our hardworking and dedicated interns. I have a limited number of internships available from time to time in my San Antonio and Washington congressional office.

These positions offer a unique opportunity to help respond to individuals who need help with a federal problem and to learn about broader community and national concerns. If you are interested in interning, email me at Lloyd.Doggett@mail.house.gov with your resume, three references, a writing sample, and advise when and where you would be interested in working.