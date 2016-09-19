The NRP Group and Zachry Realty broke ground on S.A.’s East Side

The NRP Group LLC, Zachry Realty LLC, San Antonio Housing Trust and the City of San Antonio gathered to commemorate the ground breaking of Crockett Lofts at Sunset Station on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

A $48.5 million development, Crockett Lofts, a public/private investment, will offer one and two bedroom units with upmarket amenities on the near East Side of San Antonio.

“I am excited about the new, upscale housing option now available in District 2,” says Councilman Alan E. Warrick II, “The development of this project is so important not only to the economy, but it also provides much needed workforce housing.”

Located north of St. Paul Square, Crockett Lofts at Sunset Station will feature 271 units consisting of one and two bedroom units and amenities including a unique clubhouse inside a repurposed historic building, resort style swimming pool, barbecue courtyard, dog park and state of the art fitness center. There will also be a 503 car-parking garage offering not only spaces for the community residents but also tenants and patrons of the neighborhood. This four-story wood frame wrap design, utilizes area around its neighboring apartment homes, and will be a link between Broadway and Southtown.

A catalyst for future growth, Crockett Lofts at Sunset Station is part of San Antonio’s efforts toward strengthening its urban core. This new development is intended not only to capture workforce renters, but also some of the students expected to populate St. Paul Square, where the University of Houston is planning to locate its hospitality school branch campus.

“Crockett Lofts will provide families and students in the area a much needed option to live closer to where they work and go to school,” says Dan Markson, senior vice president, NRP Group LLC. “This public/private investment also provides continued momentum for development in the area.”