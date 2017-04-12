‘Upgrade’ to help adults complete college education

By Ximena Ramirez

Approximately 300,000 adults have some college credit, but do not have a degree or certificate in San Antonio. This is alarming to city and county officials since it is estimated that by 2020, 65 percent of all jobs will require postsecondary training and education after high school.

“Upgrade,” a new program recently launched by the San Antonio Education Partnership, the City of San Antonio, SA Works, Alamo Colleges, Texas A&M – San Antonio, Western Governors University, University of the Incarnate Word and Bexar County, aims to give adults a second opportunity to complete their higher education.

The new initiative hopes to reach out to a significant, but sometimes underserved population in the city: residents over the age of 25 who have been unable to obtain their degree due to personal reasons.

Tina Flores was one of those “non-traditional” students who faced many challenges such as growing up in the foster care system. Motivated not to become a product of the harsh environment she grew up in, Flores found assistance in the Alamo College. She is now on her way to obtaining her second master’s degree – a dream that seemed impossible after becoming a mother and having to work. Her best advice for others is to pursue education even if it means taking classes during your lunch break and putting your kids to sleep so you can study.

“No matter how old you are, you are valued and the city needs you for economic vitality,” said Bruce Leslie, chancellor of Alamo colleges. He hopes that “Upgrade” will be a pathway that extends the hand to adult learners by giving them the information and help they need to get not only a one year certificate, but an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Momentum for the initiative began in 2016 when Mayor Ivy Taylor and County Judge Nelson Wolff hosted a business forum to engage local employers to partner with “Upgrade.”

“In San Antonio, we have a structural challenge – we consistently have low unemployment rates but still have a skills gap,” said Mayor Taylor. “Through ‘Upgrade,’ employers will be encouraged to identify those employees who have some technical skills and college credit and help them complete their education, which helps us build San Antonio’s future workforce pipeline and overall economic well-being.”

On average, individuals with a post-secondary degree or certificate earn up to $30,000 more than an individual with only a high school diploma. Additionally, more and more employers require post-secondary degrees or certificates for initial employment or for advancement in an individual’s career.

“The economic vitality of a community is only as strong as its partnerships, and efforts to serve adult learners in San Antonio would not be possible by any one organization working solo,” said Dr. Adriana Contreras, executive director of San Antonio Education Partnership. “By joining forces, we are setting forth to impact those 300,000 adults, and help them achieve their postsecondary goals. Through this comprehensive approach, ‘Upgrade’ is leading the way in Texas to focus on serving a high-need population who, with guidance and coaching, have the ability to turn the tide in our region.”

‘Upgrade’ is the next step in programing for the San Antonio Education Partnership (a 501 C3 nonprofit), which provides advising in college access to students in local area high schools and through cafécollege.

‘Upgrade’ is conveniently located at cafécollege, located at 131 El Paso St. Adult learners seeking to complete their post-secondary education can meet one-on-one with an ‘Upgrade’ advisor where they will assess their current enrollment status. After enrollment, the advisors continue to support the students through case management until the student reaches their educational goals. The program is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Upgrade program, visit www.upgradeSATX.org or call (210) 207-4563.