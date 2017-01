Monseñor Michael Boulette es nombrado nuevo obispo auxiliar de San Antonio

MIAMI, FL – January 27, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – Organizers of Hispanicize 2017 today named six-time Emmy Award-winning “Primer Impacto” anchor Pamela Silva Conde and Ana Wolfington, producer and director of the Wolfington Foundation, as co-chairs of the 2017 Positive Impact Awards (PIAs). Both Conde and Wolfington have shown tremendous support and commitment to …

MIAMI, FL – January 26, 2017 – (HISPANICIZE WIRE) – President Trump, the Border Wall, virtual reality, 360-video and drones are among the hot topics for discussions and trainings at this year’s NAHJ en Español Convention at Hispanicize 2017. The eighth annual Hispanicize 2017 Week is taking place April 3-6 (www.HispanicizeEvent.com) and the National Association …