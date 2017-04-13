Hulu chooses San Antonio for Viewer Experience Operations headquarters

Hulu announced on Thursday that they have chosen San Antonio as the location for their Viewer Experience Operations headquarters, pending local incentive agreements. The new Viewer Experience Operations headquarters will substantially increase Hulu’s customer support capabilities as the company prepares to roll out its new live TV service and redesigned Hulu interface.

“One of our key values at Hulu is putting the viewer first, and vital to that is crafting and delivering an extraordinary customer experience. In addition to building a great product, we’re building an infrastructure that allows us to provide the most personal, responsive and knowledgeable customer support for our viewers,” said Ben Smith, head of Experience, Hulu. “With its vibrant culture and large and diverse talent pool, we’re incredibly excited to partner with the city to make San Antonio home to our viewer experience operations.”

San Antonio’s economic development team has been courting Hulu executives for several months emphasizing San Antonio’s strong tech workforce, favorable corporate environment and competitive cost of doing business.

“We are delighted that Hulu has chosen San Antonio for their new Viewer Experience headquarters, bringing with them 500 new jobs and additional capital investment to our local community,” said SAEDF Chairman Wayne Peacock. “With our collaborative approach to economic development, San Antonio is positioned to continue attracting great employers like Hulu that are making a positive impact in our community and throughout Texas.”

“When I led a delegation to California a few weeks ago, this is exactly the outcome we were working toward. I’m so excited that Hulu has selected San Antonio for its next major investment, keeping these jobs in the U.S.,” said San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor. “As a leader in the tech industry, Hulu’s decision to grow here is a testament to our City¹s growing tech industry and our skilled and talented workforce, which were both heavily emphasized during our visit with the company’s leadership.”

“Hulu’s decision to place a new Viewer Experience Operations Headquarters in Bexar County is indicative of our community’s commitment to economic innovation,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “Hulu will be able to utilize the Bexar County workforce to provide a great viewer experience to its millions of viewers.”

“We are pleased that Hulu has chosen to establish and grow its Viewer Experience Operations headquarters here in San Antonio,” said City Manager Sheryl Sculley. “The City incentives, which include a six-year, 100 percent tax abatement, will lead to the creation of 500 full-time jobs with Hulu, a leading tech company, in one of San Antonio’s targeted industries.”

Next week, Bexar County and the City of San Antonio will take action on proposed incentive packages to finalize the company’s plans for growth in San Antonio.

On April 18, Bexar County Commissioners Court will vote to direct staff to negotiate a tax abatement agreement on real and personal property with Hulu, recommending a 10 year, 90 percent real and personal tax abatement for the creation of 500 jobs.

On April 20, the San Antonio City Council will vote to approve an incentive package that consists of a six-year, 100-percent tax abatement on real and personal property, as well as nomination for the project as a Texas Enterprise Zone Project. The tax abatement is tied to investment and job-creation milestones laid out in the City’s agreement, which includes the creation of 500 full-time jobs over three years as well as support for community-wide Digital Inclusion Initiatives.

Positions available at the new operations facility will include training, customer support, and various positions in management and leadership. The new facility will allow the company to establish a corporate campus that they anticipate opening in fall 2017.