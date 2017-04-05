Help San Antonio become a national leader in renewable energy

By Jenny Holt

jennyholtwriter@gmail.com

Ever since the economic downturn of 2008, there’s been a lot of worry over jobs. It was often easy to justify doing things that were not in our best long-term interest to satisfy our short-term concerns. That includes compromising our environment so that we could continue pursuing and using oil, a finite resource that nevertheless constitutes a sizeable chunk of our labor force.

Here in San Antonio, we can proudly proclaim that we’re learning how to get the best of both worlds. CPS Energy has been doing wonders for promoting and installing solar power throughout the city. In fact, the city added 2,300 new solar power-related jobs last year, placing San Antonio third in the nation for solar energy work and seventh overall for the transition from oil to solar power.

CPS Energy is expecting greater levels of participation from local citizens, as well as the creation of more jobs. We will also probably see solar energy prices going down as the economy adjusts to this new contender. Wind power is also on the rise; the state of Texas is foremost for it.

It just keeps getting more exciting. A $3 million grant from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will allow CPS Energy to expand its responsible energy efforts throughout the state, which will obviously affect San Antonio as well.

Our progress is amazing, and we are much better off for it. We truly have the potential to become a national leader in implementing solar power and showing our countrymen all the benefits from doing so. However, there are still some obstacles standing in our way.

The most notable one is probably the fact that on March 13, Scott Pruitt—administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency—chose to adopt a see-no-evil policy that essentially allows oil and gas companies to continue their operations without releasing information about the way their chemicals and practices are affecting the environment.

It appears as though the urging that Pruitt received from eleven Republican officeholders is what prompted him to make this decision. Locals may be able to urge him toward the other direction by calling him and writing letters.

If residents of San Antonio want the city to continue rising as a national leader in solar energy, and improve the environment, job prospects and future of the area, then it is important to remain committed to this drive for safe clean, renewable energy.