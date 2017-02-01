Five ways to love on San Antonio

91.3 K-LOVE Radio is encouraging the San Antonio community to love on others during the month of February. K-LOVE created the #LoveOnSA campaign in February of 2015 to love on different people in the community. Each year, from Feb. 1 through Feb. 14, K-LOVE loves on individuals through random acts of kindness and encourages their listeners and the city of San Antonio to do the same.

Lizette Miller, Leads Event Team representative, began the #LoveOnSA initiative in 2015 with the intent of loving on people who do not always receive the recognition they deserve.

“This campaign was created to show people in the community that we care about them,” Miller said. “K-LOVE Radio cares that you work long hours. We care that you risk your life for our community, and we care that you serve us dinner or lunch at your place of work. We care about who you are and want to say thank you for what you do.”

In the third year of #LoveOnSA, K-LOVE will love on firefighters, police officers, civic leaders, food service workers, the homeless and many more. K-LOVE posts pictures each day on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, @KLOVESanAntonio, to share with their audience who they love on each day throughout the 14 days of #LoveOnSA.

“We want to encourage the San Antonio community to love on someone that might get overlooked; someone you might not normally love on,” said Miller. “It’s the small acts of kindness that have the biggest impact.”

K-LOVE has provided five simple ways the community can #LoveOnSA during the month of February.

Five ways to #LoveOnSA:

Give a stranger a compliment.

Pay for the person behind you in line.

Write someone a thank you letter.

Pay for a military personnel’s meal.

Call a family member and tell them you love them.

For more information, visit www.klove.com.