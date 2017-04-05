Five Texas A&M-San Antonio students receive presidential award

By Nathaly Cruz

Five students of Texas A&M University – San Antonio received the President’s Volunteer Service Award in December of 2016 for contributing more than 850 volunteer service hours last year.

Nominated by the Center for Experiential Learning and Community Engagement, Courtney Bendele, Ricardo Venegas Jr., Angelee Almendarez, Jorlanditha Austin and Rene Orozco are the first at Texas A&M University – San Antonio to receive this honor.

The presidential award is only given to citizens or residents who have achieved the required number of hours of service over a 12-month time period or cumulative hours over the course of a lifetime.

For Venegas Jr., receiving recognition by the Obama administration made his family extremely proud as he is a first generation college student.

“An award from the president of the United States – from the White House – is something that I am going to cherish for a very long time,” said Venegas Jr. “It keeps me motivated to keep pushing forward, and that there are benefits to working so hard.”

Born and raised in San Antonio, Venegas Jr. is a biology student, a new father and aspires to be a physician’s assistant (PA). He completed 186 community service hours in the last year in the healthcare field.

“I am very blessed to have what I have now, and I think that’s a big part of how my parents raised me and their hard work,” said Venegas Jr, whose father migrated from Monclova, Mexico when he was young. “Education wasn’t a big part of the family, which is unfortunate, but they did push me to do what ever I want, to my best and to get an education. I want to be successful.”

Venegas Jr. had to volunteer at various places in order to complete over 100 service hours.

“I volunteered at Downtown Baptist Hospital and University Health System. My main focus is to help the community become a healthy community. I am here to help; I am not here to be in the way. I want to contribute to society, and I want to contribute to my community,” he said.

Although he enjoyed volunteering at all the hospitals, the experience at Downtown Baptist Hospital was the most rewarding.

“Getting to know all the medical professionals that genuinely care for the patients, and that they are just not a number, I was able to learn a lot. You learn bioethics and many ways of how to be compassionate with the patients. I think that was the most enriching experience,” said Venegas Jr.

As a Hispanic student, he advises other Hispanic students to work very hard.

“If I am speaking to other Hispanic students like myself, I would say, ‘Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot do something, create your own path, be a leader and don’t take no for an answer. Keep striving, si se puede,’ that would be my advice,” he said.

He encourages others to find their passion and to work very hard at it.

“Hard work goes a very long way. Find your passion whether it is medicine or art, whatever it is, find your passion and work hard at it. That way you can contribute to society to make it a better place. I think in doing that, you create a better environment for future generations to set them up to be more successful than how you had your life,” he concluded.