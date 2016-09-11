Councilman Treviño accelerates first Red Bull Last Stand

San Antonio will go into overdrive next month with a little help from an energy drink that gives you wings.

District 1 City Councilman Robert Treviño announced Tuesday morning that the city is ready to welcome the first Red Bull Last Stand, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Alamo Plaza located at 300 Alamo Plaza. The free night-time event will offer spectacular views of athletes riding at speeds of up to 40mph with the iconic Alamo Plaza serving as the backdrop to the race.

“We have such an excited community here, and we are very proud to help host an incredible event here at the Alamo. It is one of the most distinct sites in Texas, if not the whole world,” stated Councilman Treviño.

Councilman Treviño amplified the announcement with the help of Race Director Ravi Rajcoomar and Champion Cyclist Addison Zawada. The event will consist of three divisions riding in four separate races, which will include the Fixed Women (USA Cycling Category 1-4), Fixed Men (USA Cycling Category 1-5), Geared Women (USA Cycling Category 1-4) and Geared Men (USA Cycling Category 1-4).

There will be a 15-minute timed group session with a max of 50 riders with the fastest transponder time used to qualify and seed the top 50 riders for the Men’s Finals and top 30 riders for the Women’s Finals. The Men’s Finals will be 50 laps with the last rider across the finish line being removed after every lap until one last rider remains.

Women’s Finals will be 30 laps with the last rider across the finish line being removed after every lap until one last rider remains. There will also be an award to the woman and man who complete the most combined laps in Fixed Gear and Geared races that hold the highest single finish in either discipline.

“We are excited to roll out that format because in the end, there is only one last standing for both men and women… this is the first time in the sport where we have fixed gear and geared races, we have both sides of the spectrum in the sport,” said Rajcoomar.

A thrilling experience is expected, which will give many locals and tourists the opportunity to witness that San Antonio is not only a passive destination.

“It is not going to be a traditional race; it is going to be a big surprise, especially for the top competitors, myself included … It will be an exhilarating, terrifying and joyful moment that will have many watching,” said Zawada.

The event is expecting 2,500-5,000 people in the crowds cheering when the first race begins at 1:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.redbull.com or join the conversation at @redbull #RedBullLastStand.