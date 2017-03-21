Labor rights activist Dolores Huerta to visit PAC during Women’s History Month

Alamo Colleges District–Palo Alto College will host Dolores Huerta, an American labor and civil rights activist, for two speaking opportunities on Thursday, March 23, in celebration of Women’s History Month.

As a pioneer in the Latino civil rights movement, Huerta will share her story and discuss the relevance of those issues in today’s society during a lunch presentation and evening presentation in the College’s Performing Arts Center.

“Palo Alto College is extremely fortunate to bring such an important figure in our cultural history directly to our community, especially during Women’s History Month,” said Dr. Mike Flores, president of Palo Alto College. “Dolores helped forge the way for civil rights. But more importantly, her tenacity and drive to move beyond gender and ethnic barriers to make a difference is inspirational for our students as the next generation of leaders.”

In 1962, Huerta and fellow activist Cesar Chávez founded the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA), the predecessor of the United Farm Workers. Throughout her work with the UFW until 1999, Huerta organized workers, negotiated contracts, advocated for safer working conditions including the elimination of harmful pesticides, and fought for unemployment and healthcare benefits for agricultural workers.

Huerta has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award in 1998 from President Bill Clinton and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012 from President Barack Obama. She continues to support civil rights as a board member of the Feminist Majority Foundation, the Secretary-Treasurer Emeritus of the United Farm Workers of America, and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Women’s History Month at Palo Alto College will highlight the success of women, particularly in high demand fields like STEM. All Women’s History Month events at Palo Alto College are free and open to the public. Featured events include:

March 21 – Women in Logistics: She’s Moving the World

March 22 – Celebrating Women in STEM: Kathy Rogers, physicist and engineer

March 23 – Celebrating Women in Public Service: Dolores Huerta

o Lunch Presentation: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

o Evening Presentation: 6 – 7 p.m.

March 30 – Understanding Domestic Violence (Panel Discussion)

