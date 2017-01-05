Heavy duty truck anti-idling ordinance effective Jan. 1, 2017

The City of San Antonio reminds drivers of vehicles 14,000 pounds or more that idling for more than five minutes (30 minutes for buses) is now prohibited within San Antonio city limits. City Council unanimously approved the anti-idling ordinance on June 30, 2016 in an effort to reduce harmful ozone pollution emissions. The ordinance went into effect Jan. 1.

In addition, no driver using the vehicle’s sleeper berth may idle the vehicle: in a school zone, within 1,000 feet of a public school during its hours of operation, within 1,000 feet of a hospital or in a residential area.

“Improving air quality is a priority of the City of San Antonio as air quality impacts our health and the local economy,” said Douglas Melnick, chief sustainability officer.

The implementation of this ordinance is in support of the City’s SA Tomorrow Sustainability Plan. SA Tomorrow is a three-plan approach to guide San Antonio toward smart, sustainable growth with efforts to preserve our resources and quality of life. The initiative aims to address issues of importance to the entire community including air and water quality, energy efficiency, transportation, jobs and housing through the Comprehensive Plan, the Sustainability Plan and the Multimodal Transportation Plan.

The City of San Antonio Parking Enforcement and Park Police will issue tickets to drivers of vehicles that idle for more than five minutes. The penalty for idling is a fine not to exceed $500. Violation of the idling ordinance is also considered a class C misdemeanor.

For more information on the City’s anti-idling ordinance or to report a violation, visit www.sanantonio.gov/antiidling.