H-E-B to provide more than 2.3 million bowls of oatmeal to Texans in need

In its continued commitment to battling hunger throughout Texas and Mexico, H-E-B is delivering the gift of food this holiday season with a special truckload delivery of H-E-B Quick Oats Oatmeal to 17 Texas food banks this week.

“One in six Texans live in food insecure homes, including one in four Texas children,” said Danny Flores, H-E-B Public Affairs manager. “As the largest food retailer in the state, it is our dedicated mission to give back to communities in need and do our part to make sure no family goes hungry this holiday season.”

On Monday, a fleet of H-E-B trucks began delivering enough oatmeal to provide 2,350,080 meals to communities across the state of Texas. Through the H-E-B Food Bank Assistance Program, these donations will benefit 17 food banks affiliated with Feeding America, the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization.

The H-E-B Food Bank Assistance Program works year-round to raise awareness and battle hunger in Texas and Mexico. The program was founded in 1982 and is nationally recognized for the financial donations and regular monthly deliveries of food it makes to food banks in Texas and Mexico.

The Select Ingredients H-E-B Quick Oats Oatmeal is a good source of fiber and a great addition to a heart-healthy diet. Conveniently nutritious, oatmeal provides quality calories and the staying power families need in the morning.

Each food bank will receive 4,608 boxes of oatmeal, which amounts to 138,240 bowls. The food banks to benefit from this year’s deliveries are:

San Antonio

San Antonio Food Bank – (San Antonio)

South Texas

South Texas Food Bank – (Laredo)

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley – (Rio Grande Valley)

Gulf Coast

Food Bank of the Golden Crescent – (Victoria)

Food Bank of Corpus Christi – (Corpus Christi)

Central Texas

Capital Area Food Bank – (Austin)

Brazos Valley Food Bank – (Bryan/College Station)

West Texas

West Texas Food Bank – (Odessa)

Concho Valley Food Bank – (San Angelo)

Food Bank of West Central Texas – (Abilene)

Dallas/Fort Worth

North Texas Food Bank – (Dallas)

Tarrant Area Food Bank – (Fort Worth)

Houston