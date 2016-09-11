Remembering Sept. 11, 15 years later

Fifteen years ago, on 9/11, I was working in my Washington office, when at 9:51 a.m., the fire alarm sounded and Capitol security told us to evacuate the building. My staff and I joined the orderly departure and proceeded to my nearby D.C. residence. Once the roads and the sidewalks emptied, the usually frantic pace of Washington was replaced with a somber, quiet city. Only the occasional siren, the roar of jet fighters, and whirling helicopter blades punctured the silence.

The U.S. Capitol, federal buildings, landmarks and museums were all cordoned off. Some were blocked with flares, some with simple orange cones, others with more substantial barriers or squad cars positioned to let no vehicle pass. At the Tidal Basin, I was moved by the sight of the Pentagon’s gray smoke wafting up from behind the white marble Jefferson Memorial. On its walls, Jefferson’s timeless words are inscribed: “I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.”

That evening I joined my fellow members of Congress at the same spot on the Capitol steps where Abraham Lincoln was sworn in as our president during an earlier time of trouble, and we pledged to work together to resolve this crisis. We lent our presence in support of uniting our nation in a time of tribulation and our voices in an impromptu rendition of “God Bless America.”

Now, at a time when some cynically use labels to create divisions between us, we must remember that our strength derives from our unity. There is so much more that binds us than divides us. The events of 9/11 may have changed many aspects of our daily lives, but it also brought to light the character that defines us– resilience, vigilance and resolve.

As we mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, we are reminded of its horrors—and its heroes, the first responders and others who put service ahead of self. We are reminded of the continuing sacrifice those in uniform have made every day since 9/11. What they all share in common is their unselfish choice to serve. I have worked to pass legislation in the House to give returning veterans foreclosure relief and to afford all veterans greater access to the health care they have earned. We must also work to ensure the right balance between our civil liberties we cherish and the safety we demand.

We must remain vigilant in confronting the threats we face, but we must also preserve those traits that define us as a nation – equality, freedom and the opportunity for every person to fulfill their own American dream. Whether it is countering Russian cyberattacks, combatting the brutality of ISIS or reducing the risk of Iran obtaining nuclear weapons, we need to continue working with our allies to ensure the safety of our families. But we must also beware of some purported allies that sow extremism. I had long called for the White House to publically release the secret 28 pages of a report concerning Saudi Arabia’s potential link to the hijackers, 15 of which were Saudi citizens. Saudi Arabia still continues to finance terrorism and abuse human rights.

On this anniversary, we honor those we lost, those who survived, and those who bravely responded to the tragedy. Just as we work to secure our nation, we must continue to secure the blessings of liberty that the Founding Fathers enshrined in our Constitution. Stronger together, we can do more to keep us healthy, secure and free.