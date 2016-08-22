New Medicare law to notify patients of loophole in nursing home coverage

Imagine the following scenario.

Your elderly father gets extremely sick and you take him to one of the local hospitals. He was treated in the hospital for a week, followed by several months at a nearby nursing home for rehabilitation and skilled nursing care.

You come home one day and receive a bill for more than $40,000 for services at both the hospital and nursing home. How can this happen? It is happening all over the country.

Thousands of patients like the one that I just described got caught up in a loophole in Medicare nursing home coverage, which stems from their hospital stay.

Here’s how it works:

The hospital insists that even though the patients spent a week in their facility—and was treated—that the patients were only under “observation” and were never “admitted. The hospitals may do this so that the money does not come from Medicare—but straight from the patient.

It is experiences such as this one, and thousands of actual patients all throughout the nation, that prompted a new law in Medicare that recently came into law.

The new law now in effect requires a notice to patients that they may incur huge out-of-pocket costs if they stay more than 24 hours without being formally admitted. Because of the Notice Act, passed by Congress last year with broad bipartisan support, the New York Times has reported that patients “can expect to start receiving the warnings in January.”

Hospitals have been keeping patients in limbo—in “observation status” for fear of being penalized for substantial hospital bills, and Medicare will not pay for subsequent nursing home care unless a person has spent three consecutive days in the hospital in the hospital as an inpatient.

Here is the ironic part.

Time spent under “observation” does not count toward the three days, even though the patient may spend five or six nights in a hospital bed and receive extensive hospital services, including tests, treatment and medications ordered by a doctor.

Under the new law, the notice must be provided to “each individual who received observation services as an outpatient” at a hospital for more than 24 hours. Medicare officials estimate that hospitals will have to issue 1-4 million notices a year.

Thousands of stories prompted Congress to act. One such story involved a Connecticut man who was billed more than $7,000 for the weeks he spent in a rehabilitation center unknowingly “under observation.”

At the end of his stay, he was stuck with a $7,700 bill for the weeks he spent in a rehabilitation center, after a car accident left him with a neck fracture.

After the accident, he was rushed to an emergency room that was part of St. Raphael’s Hospital in New Haven, where he was subjected to a slew of tests. He spent five days in the hospital room where he felt like an admitted patient.

“I couldn’t tell the difference, and I don’t know if anyone else who has experienced it could tell the difference,” he said.

But there was a huge difference. He later discovered that he was “under observation” and not admitted. As a result, Medicare did not cover post hospital care.

“Hospitals are under a great deal of pressure to consider patients on observation status,” said Judith Stein, executive director for the Center for Medicare Advocacy, who has been helping the patient with his appeals.

“For the patient, the most problematic is if he needed to go to a skilled nursing facility [nursing homes] because Medicare won’t pay unless the patient received three-day inpatient hospital care,” said Stein.