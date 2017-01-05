Just a Thought: a New Year and all things Hispanic

Looking back for the last six years as a weekly columnist for La Prensa, I am honored that Tino, Millie and now Nina have allowed me the privilege to continue to write my column “Just a Thought,” for four years.

The two previous years, I wrote the column “Ask the Judge.” It was exciting to write about the day in and day out legal procedures that transpired in my Justice of the Peace courtroom in Precinct 2 located on Guilbeau Road. Traffic tickets, evictions, small claims and truancy filled my days as a judge. In my spare time, I performed a lot of weddings.

It was intended to be educational so that if you found yourself in a JP court as a plaintiff or defendant, you would get a heads up on what to expect when you entered the courtroom. For those readers who didn’t have the opportunity to read some of those columns, the column was intended to walk you through various scenarios and let you know what you could and could not do in the courtroom and what was expected of you. It was meant to be informative and set your heart at ease.

In my four years writing “Just a Thought” for those who are new to reading La Prensa, the column highlights locally known Hispanics and their contributions to San Antonio, as well as national Hispanics and their contributions to the country. Also covered are Hispanic celebrations like Diez Y Seis, Cinco de Mayo and Las Posadas to name a few.

When I meet some people who haven’t read my current column, they invariably ask me why I write primarily about Hispanics. I laughingly answer, “What is the name of the paper?” They catch what I am saying and respond, “La Prensa!” As a trained journalist, I was taught to know who your primary audience was and obviously La Prensa’s primary audience is Hispanics.

What gratifies me is the opportunity to write about local Hispanics who are making a difference in our community. I know them personally and am able to share personal stories about them from my first-hand knowledge.

As a retired teacher, who taught in the Hispanic community for many years to include La Techla, La Memorial, Harlandale School District on the South Side to include McCollum, I am somewhat versed in the Hispanic community for a “bolillo!” I have had the pleasure in writing about local icons such as former Mayor Henry Cisneros, who became the first Hispanic San Antonio Mayor in 142 years.

My government students from La Memorial stuffed envelopes and walked door to door campaigning for him. I was blessed to nominate him for the National Junior Chamber of Commerce 10 Outstanding Young Men of the Year when I was the president of the local chapter. He was awarded the honor in Tulsa, Okla. at our national convention that year.

Other local icons I have written about include: former Senator Joe Bernal, who was also my assistant superintendent in Harlandale ISD; personal friends; international singer Patsy Torres, PhD.; former Councilwoman Maria Berriozabal; former National President of LULAC, Rosa Rosales; and former Congressman Charlie Gonzalez.

I also wrote about a couple of national icons including United Farm Worker Union President Cesar Chavez, who I interviewed in 1982 when I was a reporter for KENS-5 Eyewitness News, and former President of Mexico Vicente Fox, who I covered on my photo blog walkerreport.net when he visited San Antonio in 2006. He was gracious to pose in a photo with my wife as well.

As we look to see what 2017 brings, six Hispanic judges (all new) were recently sworn in at the courthouse to include: Judges-Elect Rosie Alvarado, Angelica Jimenez, Norma Gonzales, Catherine Torres-Stahl, Araceli Trevino and Frank Castro. Looks like I will have plenty of new soon to be local icons to write about here in San Antonio. As it so happens, I know all of them personally. Happy New Year as I start my seventh year as a La Prensa columnist.

And as always, I write just a thought.

Steve Walker is a Viet Nam Veteran, former Journalist and Justice of the Peace.