Just a Thought: Hispanic candidates and professions

Two weeks ago, I wrote about the 38 Hispanic candidates on the ballot for the May 6 mayoral and City Council candidate races.

Obviously, besides being Hispanic by birth, many of the candidates in question have some very impressive professional and/or educational backgrounds.

In the mayor’s race for instance, candidate Manuel Medina holds a master’s degree in engineering and is a business man who owns numerous businesses and is an entrepreneur. Candidate Tony Diaz works as an independent contractor, while John Velasquez is a practicing clinical psychologist. Another candidate, Gerard Ponce, is listed as a consultant. Felicio Hernandez Flores is an owner of a home improvement business while Napoleon Madrid is currently retired.

District 1: Current Councilman Robert Trevino is an architect by trade while Lauro Bustamante is a practicing attorney. Robert Feria is an organizer working with teacher unions. Besides being a landlord, Adrian Flores is also a political activist. Ross Trevino is an association manager, and Michael Montano is another practicing attorney.

District 3: Nathan Carrizales is a full time student, Rebecca Viagran is the current councilwoman and Sylvia Don is retired. Ismael Reyes is also another retiree. Lastly, Jessica Guerrero lists her occupation as a cultural worker.

District 4: Rey Guevara serves as a youth minister, Councilman Rey Saldana attended Stanford University and Johnny Arredondo is retired.

District 5: Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales is a business owner with her husband, and Cynthia Cavazos lists her occupation as a CEO. Daniel Yanez is a practicing immigration attorney while Richard Montez is in human resources. Another business owner is Daniel Lopez. Finally, Dolores Sotomayor is an office coordinator.

District 6: Eric Gosset works in logistics while Rick Trevino is a teacher with a master’s degree in education from Trinity University. Melissa Cabello Havrda is another practicing attorney with a Master of Business Administration from UTSA while Joseph Cortez is a consultant and works in District 6 Councilman Rey Lopez’s office as a staffer. Robert Castaneda serves as a payroll analyst.

District 7: Michelle Dalbis-Robleto is a retiree with a background in working with nonprofits and finance while Councilman Cris Medina also serves as a public affairs officer in the Air Force Reserves. Marco Reyes is a teacher, and Ana Sandoval is a public health scientist.

Sandoval graduated from MIT with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and earned a master’s degree in public health from Harvard University and another in civil and environmental engineering from Stanford University. Alfredo Esparza Colunga is retired.

District 8: Manny Pelaez is a practicing attorney, who graduated from St. Mary’s University School of Law and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Trinity University. Pat Stout is a business owner and a former president of the Hispanic Chamber. Tony Valdivia is currently in product management with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Houston.

District 9: Matt Pina does inside sales, Marco Barros is a CEO of an association and Sandra Martinez Deyarmond is a mental health clinician.

District 10: John Alvarez is a working therapist with a master’s degree in community counseling from UTSA. Candidate Lon Jett holds a Master of Public Administration with emphasis in Homeland Security. Jett is a combat veteran with tours in Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Celeste Montez-Tidwell serves as a private care attendant. Perhaps knowing the candidates professions and educational background will afford the savvy voter to make an informed decision on who should represent them on the City Council and as mayor.

