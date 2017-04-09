Just a Thought: Fiesta is coming soon!

With just 11 days to the beginning of Fiesta 2017, the thrill of another Fiesta brings back many memories of past Fiestas for me.

I find myself once again reminiscing about the past celebrations I have been fortunate to be an active participant in over the last 30+ years during “Viva Fiesta.”

As a past president of the San Antonio Junior Chamber of Commerce, (aka Jaycees), I was honored to ride in one of the many floats in the Battle of Flowers Parade as well as the River Parade in 1982. In 1983, I did it again during my term as chairman of the board. I also marched in numerous other years as a Jaycee board member before my one year term as president.

One of the big events of Fiesta for the Jaycees was La Semana Alegre held in the Hemisfair area for nearly 20 years. I actively participated in seven of those events from 1977-1983.

During that time we hosted many big name bands to perform nightly, along with providing games and other activities during our Fiesta participation. The money we raised was used to fund our nonprofit events such as the Orphan’s Christmas Shopping Tour.

During that event we escorted kids from the local orphanages on a shopping spree at Christmas for items, such as clothes and shoes for school, along with off-duty police officers and firefighters. They got as much out of it as we did hosting the event.

In the late 90s and forward to 2007 as a Balcones Heights city councilman or Mayor Pro Tem, I was also able to ride in those same two parades on a float representing the city.

For the past nine years, I have been actively covering Fiesta events by shooting photos for my photo blog Walker Report and also for La Prensa of San Antonio. Every year, I begin my coverage with the opening ceremony in the Alamo Plaza, move on to events like the Taste of New Orleans, the River Parade, the Battle of Flowers and various activities each year. Sometimes I cover different events especially when new ones are added to the schedule as other groups no longer participate.

One event I am especially partial to covering since I can’t cover them all is the St. Gregory’s Catholic Church Festival. As a graduate of St. Gregory’s in 1960 from eighth grade, I admit that I do tend to favor that particular event.

Every year without fail, I walk by my eighth grade classroom and reminisce with those around me about attending the school. I even experience flashbacks of holding out the palms of my hands to allow Mother Mary John to take a whack with a ruler for my misdeeds and my misbehavior! Who knew?

Now my former classroom has been turned into a second grade class. Still looks the same, however. Three years ago, one young student asked me if I was old. I informed him I wasn’t old, but I had been around a very long time! This year, I qualify for being ancient. It is rumored I knew Moses as a kid!

I am looking forward to all the events during Fiesta like the crowning of Rey Feo Fred Reyes which will take place April 21. I covered his father Fernando Reyes when he was elected Rey Feo a couple of years ago. On April 22, I will cover the investiture of King Antonio XCV Michael Casillas in front of the Alamo.

Then it is on to the River Parade on April 24, followed by the Battle of Flowers, April 28. The Grand Marshal for the Battle of Flowers is Father David Garcia. The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is April 29 with Grand Marshal Guillermo Rodriguez, a regular on the Jimmy Kimmel “Live” show on KSAT 12.

I might see some of you out there in the streets with my camera and press pass. If so, be sure to say hello, smile for the camera and enjoy the upcoming Fiesta celebration.

As always, what I write is “Just a Thought.”

Steve Walker is a Vietnam Veteran and former Justice of the Peace and Journalist.