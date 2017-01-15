Just a Thought: 30th Annual MLK March

Tomorrow is the 30th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. March. I look forward to once again making the 2.75 mile trek along Martin Luther King Drive to the Pittman Sullivan YMCA for the festivities. As one who has marched and participated consecutively for the last 19 years without missing, I am ready to do it again.

Up until 2007, I was strictly a marcher and active participant in the yearly tribute as a Balcones Heights councilman and American Federation of Teachers Union president representing Harlandale ISD. From 2009 to 2012, I marched as a judge and was also blessed to simultaneously cover the march by taking photos of the event for my photo blog, the Walker Report. I am still covering the march for the Walker Report.

In 1981 when I was the president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, our chapter was one of the first non-African-American organizations in San Antonio who endorsed the National Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday when it wasn’t that popular to do so. As president, I received many phone messages that were not that complimentary about the chapter openly endorsing the move for the national holiday.

On the positive side, because of that endorsement, I was asked as president to speak to the first group of about 500 people who gathered at MLK Plaza to unofficially celebrate the occasion. It was my first public speech before a major crowd. The following year, MLK Jr. Day became a nationally recognized holiday.

During my coverage in photos of the march, I have covered Grand Marshalls and well-known personalities, including civil rights activists Doctor Joseph Lowry and Congressman John Lewis, as well as other notables who marched with Dr. King in the 50s and 60s.

Four years ago in 2013, the guest speaker was Martin Luther King III, eldest son of the slain civil rights leader. I was fortunate to have covered MLK III a few years earlier for a program on poverty when he visited San Antonio to be a speaker at a conference. For me, that was a thrilling experience. In 1982, I met Coretta Scott King when she visited San Antonio when I was a KENS-5 reporter.

During the 2013 event, MLK III told a reporter that he was overwhelmed that San Antonio would turn out in force to honor his father. He noted that the march would have truly impressed his dad.

During his speech, directed to an estimated 100,000 marchers, MLK III said, “You love because you know God calls you to do that. And when we embrace that kind of love, we will move America and the entire world forward. We’ve got to have that kind of love for humankind.”

Last year’s crowd was estimated at 200,000 plus.

Assuming this year’s event will continue to attract supporters and followers of Dr. King, we can look forward to another successful celebration of the legacy of the national civil rights leader.

When you look at the make-up of the marchers you will see persons of all ages, colors, ethnic and socio-economic backgrounds. Many of the marchers also participate in the annual Cesar Chavez March scheduled in two months. Hispanic community leaders and elected Latinos are well represented.

We can expect to see former HUD Secretary and Mayor Henry Cisneros, civil rights activist Jaime Martinez, Sheriff Javier Salazar, Police Chief Bill McManus, a number of city council members and Mayor Ivy Taylor. State Reps. as well as the Castro brothers are expected to march as they do every year.

If you haven’t ever participated, now might be the time to do so. Don’t forget to be sure to wear some comfortable shoes for the 2.75 mile march and warm clothes to honor Martin Luther King Jr. The march will begin at 10 a.m. at the MLK Academy located at 3501 MLK Drive and end at Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa.

And as always, what I write is “Just a Thought.”

Steve Walker is a Vietnam Veteran and former Justice of the Peace and Journalist.