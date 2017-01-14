Easy Expunctions delivers the gift of opportunity this New Year

By Victoria Reyna

Easy Expunctions, a San Antonio-based tech startup, is continuing to make a splash in the world of traditional legal procedures. The company is committed to taking the once tedious and expensive process of expunging records, and utilizing technology to streamline the process, making it more accessible and affordable.

Easy Expunctions founder and CEO, Yousef Kassim, who attended law school at St. Mary’s School of Law, said the inspiration for the company was born of a personal experience in which he sought to seal a prior misdemeanor of his own several years ago. Discouraged by the $1,500 it would cost for a lawyer’s assistance, he decided to take care of it on his own. After successfully expunging his record, and once a licensed law school graduate, Kassim launched Easy Expunctions in 2015.

“Sometimes, one mistake can really negatively impact the rest of a person’s life,” Kassim explains. “We want to help those individuals have a second chance – we want them to qualify for their dream job, or be accepted to the school they’ve always wanted to attend. One small mistake doesn’t have to completely alter someone’s path.”

Easy Expunctions offers public data reports, background checks, and eligibility reports that detail what can and cannot qualify for an expunction or nondisclosure – all before the purchase of one of the company’s record-sweeping packages.

“This really is the perfect gift for someone who just needs an opportunity to get it right – someone looking for fresh start in the New Year,” said Kassim.

For more information on Easy Expunctions, visit www.easyexpunctions.com.