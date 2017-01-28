DreamSA initiative urges teen success

DreamSA, a peer-to-peer initiative complete with a free app officially launched in San Antonio on Wednesday to stem teen pregnancy and aid their success.

Metro Health’s Project Worth works with teens on the creation of the youth engagement program. During a yearlong development phase of the initiative, teen feedback indicated that they were unaware of the youth services available. They also voiced the importance of in-depth conversations with trusted adults about their goals and aspirations.

Among the top ideas was an online portal to find local resources and opportunities for scholarships, volunteer opportunities and health advice. District 8 Councilman Ron Nirenberg joined Metro Health as a proponent of the efforts of DreamSA to intervene with teens on issues such as teen pregnancy, as well as high school, career and education development.

“We value our young people, and we want them to be able to pursue [their] dreams, so the more we can teach them about how to make good choices that allow them to have that freedom and the ability to contribute, the better we are as a city,” said Councilman Nirenberg.

As of 2016, Texas is failing to graduate one 1 of 4 four students, stated the Intercultural Development Research Association (IDRA). Texas high schools lost 102,610 students between 2015 through 2016 and in the last 30 years, Texas schools have lost a cumulative total of more than 3.6 million students from public high school enrollment prior to graduation.

African-American and Hispanic students are about two times more likely to leave school without graduating than white students. One of the main causes of dropping out of high school is teenage pregnancy, which as of 2014, declined by 46 percent, but still remains 55 percent higher than the U.S. rate, stated the City Of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

“One of the important things we did in DreamSA is we engaged youth every step of the way to make sure that it was going to be interesting and engage them,” stated Metro Health Assistant Director Jennifer Herriott, MPH. “We want to make sure that we are providing the education related to youth development, [teach] how to prevent a pregnancy, and encourage young people to wait for sexual activity until they are ready later in life.”

In order to meet the needs of teens, DreamSA will focus on face-to-face sessions. It will also identify local community-based resources, enrichment programs and activities for teens. With a demanding agenda that will strengthen youth development, teens will go through DreamSA’s mobile web app, which focuses on five areas:

Higher education with resources including tutoring and test prep resources, financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

Careers where teens can explore various career paths, vocational programs and schools, local internship and job opportunities.

Volunteering skills that will lead to great leadership and explore other ways to support the community.

Health and well-being where many teens can improve their health with programs and resources that will provide information to improve physical and mental health.

Arts will help teens discover their creative side at community art centers, theatres and museums in San Antonio.

Local teens are saying that DreamSA is a “simple, useful tool that is a step in the right direction for the community.”

For more information, visit idreamsa.com or contact Project Worth at (210) 207-8850.