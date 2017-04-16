Dear Angel: My boss thinks I’m defiant

By Angel Santiago

Spiritual coach – meditation teacher – speaker

DEAR ANGEL: I’m having a difficult time at work. My boss is constantly getting after me because, according to him, my weakness is that I’m too defiant. The problem is that, at times, he tells me what to do in a very harsh and rude way, and I don’t like that. Every time he does that, I feel like telling him – “Don’t tell me what to do, I’m not a little girl”. Yes, I know he is my boss, but it just irritates me. I don’t know what to do, can you help?

— FRUSTRATED IN TEXAS

DEAR FRUSTRATED: I don’t believe in weaknesses. Weaknesses are just strengths without a purpose. Having a defiant attitude means that there’s a bit of a rebel in you. A part of you that will not stand for unjust treatment. Perhaps take some time to reflect if there are any places in your life where you are being treated unjust and put a stop to it. Stand up for yourself and put that defiance to work for you rather against you.

210.239.3435

www.lifecoachangel.com