City of San Antonio and City Converse announce annexation agreement

San Antonio Mayor Ivy R. Taylor and Converse Mayor Al Suarez announced an annexation agreement between the two municipalities on Jan. 9. As the result of significant regional planning efforts, the City of Converse will provide services, such police patrol and garbage collection to areas in the IH-10 East corridor.

“By taking a regional planning approach, the City of San Antonio and the City of Converse worked together to prepare for the future of our cities, while providing services to the entire community,” said Mayor Taylor. “I look forward to working with our municipal partners to continue to plan for our future growth and development.”

Over a multi-year period the City of Converse will annex a portion of the unincorporated IH-10 East area allowing for municipal services to this region. The annexation of the unincorporated area by Converse will allow the areas to receive urban level services, sufficient revenue to support public service delivery, infrastructure needs like streets and sidewalks, and facilitate future development in the region.

The City of Converse has agreed to annex approximately three square miles and the City of San Antonio will transfer 2.2 square miles through boundary adjustments. The two areas to be annex are along NE LOOP 1604 and an area North of Gibbs Sprawl Road and should be completed in a little more than seven years.

“The City of Converse is pleased to partner with the City of San Antonio on this exciting effort to address the tremendous growth and development occurring in our region,” said Mayor Suarez. “Converse is the second largest city in Bexar County and working with our municipal neighbors only strengthens our future.”

In January and February, the City of San Antonio and the City of Converse will respectively adopt an interlocal agreement that will set forth the annexation plan and the series of actions necessary to implement the program.