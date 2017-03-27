Boggus Ford raised thousands for Spanish language education

Children in the Valley are receiving some much-needed school supplies, and it’s all thanks to a few test drives. Boggus Ford’s Harlingen dealership recently partnered with HCISD’s Wilson Elementary School to raise $2,000 for Spanish language education. It was all part of Ford Motor Company’s “Drive 4 Ur School” program inviting dealers across the country to donate funds towards academics.

As pillars of the Rio Grande Valley community, the Boggus family hand-selected Wilson Elementary and earmarked the funds raised for Spanish-language textbooks, as well as resources for Spanish-speaking parents and students.

“We’re a part of the fabric of Harlingen and all of South Texas, so we wanted to give back in a way that would be meaningful to the people here,” said Jacob Boggus, director of business development for the auto group. “A test drive in an exciting new Ford only took a few minutes of folks’ time, but it will make a huge difference for these kids and their families.”

According to the American Counsel on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, there is a correlation between bilingualism and intelligence, memory skills and problem solving ability. With a community as diverse as South Texas, the need for Spanish language education is immense for even the youngest of learners. The Boggus family welcomed 127 visitors to the HCISD Administration Building Parking Lot to participate in the fundraiser, and proceeds from the fundraiser will be presented to Wilson Elementary School in the coming weeks for an immediate impact.

“Harlingen is a tight knit community, and we take care of our own here,” said Boggus. “We are so proud of the way our community showed support for the education of our young people, no matter what language they speak.”