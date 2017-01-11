Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores dies at 87

Archbishop Patricio Fernandez Flores, 87, fourth archbishop of San Antonio who was the first Mexican-American elevated to the hierarchy in the Catholic Church in the United States, died of pneumonia and congestive heart failure on Jan. 9, 2017 at Padua Place Residence for retired priests in San Antonio. He had previously been briefly hospitalized at Baptist Medical Center.

The sixth of nine children of Patricio Flores and Trinidad Fernandez de Flores, he was born July 26, 1929 in Ganado.

The young “Ticho” Flores (his family’s nickname for Patricio Flores) always knew he was going to be a priest. Guadalupe Flores, the archbishop’s youngest brother, noted in a 2004 Today’s Catholic newspaper interview that “Ticho” was always saying, “I’m going to be a priest. I’m going to the seminary.”

Patricio also dabbled in music, his siblings recalled, acquiring a marimba from a family of entertainers who were touring from Monterrey. At one time, Patricio also played the piano and had an accordion.

After Flores’ ordination to the priesthood by Bishop Wendelin Nold on May 26, 1956 in the Diocese of Galveston-Houston, he served as assistant pastor of Holy Name Parish in Houston, and pastor of Guardian Angel Parish and also of St. Joseph-St. Stephen’s Parish, both in Houston.

In addition, he served as director of the Christian Family Movement, and as director of the Bishop’s Committee for the Spanish-Speaking, a ministry that encouraged bilingual congregations.

On May 5, in San Antonio, he was consecrated at the age of 40 as the first Mexican-American bishop of the United States. The event produced a tremendous display of Hispanic devotion and admiration. His episcopal motto was Laborabo non mihi sed omnibus, “I will work not for myself but for others.”

During his tenure, Archbishop Flores served as a member of the Immigration and Refugee Department of the United States Catholic Conference, chairman of the Church in Latin America Committee of the National Conference of Catholic Bishops, and chairman of the Texas Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

Archbishop Flores was one of only four bishops elected to represent the hierarchy of the United States at the 1983 Synod of Bishops in Rome, and, in January 1985, was one of three American prelates invited to visit Cuba on a courtesy exchange between episcopal bishops’ conferences.

The preeminent event of Archbishop Flores’ years’ as prelate of San Antonio was the visit of Pope John Paul II to the archdiocese on September 13, 1987, as part of his nine-city tour across the United States.

The year prior, the archbishop was awarded the Medal of Freedom (Ellis Island Medal of Honor) in honor of the Statue of Liberty’s 100th Birthday in 1986, and that same year he received the Hispanic Heritage Award for leadership.

Heeding Pope John Paul II’s call regarding the New Evangelization and transmission of the Gospel, and with insight into immense possibilities of the new field of cable television, Archbishop Flores co-founded Catholic Television of San Antonio in 1981, making the Alamo City among just three (arch)dioceses in the United States with its own TV station at that time.

After more than 25 years of service as archbishop, he retired on Dec. 29, 2004. He stepped down on Feb. 15, 2005 upon the installation of his successor, Archbishop José H. Gomez.

In an interview with Today’s Catholic newspaper in preparation for his retirement, Archbishop Flores was asked what he remembered most from his tenure leading the archdiocese.

He stated, “I think my priesthood as a whole. I’ve spent 48 years as a priest, and I have loved it all. If I had the chance to start all over again, I would not hesitate. I might have prepared better academically and in some other ways. But I have literally found great satisfaction in simply being a priest — being a bishop is simply assuming additional responsibility. I have found it very challenging and very satisfying. So I’ve been happy at it and will continue to be happy.”

Following Archbishop Flores’ retirement, he resided briefly at Casa de Padres retirement center for priests of the archdiocese, but spent the past several years at the Padua Place residence for priests needing medical assistance.

Funeral arrangements are pending, but services will be held at San Fernando Cathedral.