Alamo Colleges – NVC ranked the best community college in Texas

Alamo Colleges District – Northwest Vista College (NVC) is ranked as the best community college in Texas for 2017 by BestColleges.com. This is the first time that the college has earned the top spot on the state’s list. The previous two years, the college was listed second among Texas community colleges.

The ranking is based on key performance indicators like acceptance, retention, graduation, enrollment rates and loan default percentages as a measure of graduates’ success. The data comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Educational Statistics. It includes the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and College Navigator.

“Northwest Vista is committed to student success, and we are thrilled that the outstanding work of our students, faculty and staff shows measurable results that are published. This allows potential students and their families to make the right decision in selecting a college,” said NVC President Ric Baser, Ed.D.

Northwest Vista College has seen a 51 percent increase in students earning associate degrees from 2015 to 2016. More than 17,000 students attend the college pursuing associate degrees, certificates and transfer credit.

Northwest Vista College is also listed among the top 25 community colleges in the nation for Hispanics according to Hispanic Outlook on Education magazine. Hispanic enrollment at the NVC grew from 44 percent in 2005 to 62 percent in 2014-2015 academic year. The number of associate degrees earned by Hispanic students grew from 38 percent in 2005 to 58 percent in the 2014-2015 academic year.

“The Best Community Colleges in Texas ranking is intended to inform and guide prospective local students toward institutions that provide a quality education and a meaningful learning experience at an affordable cost,” said Stephanie Snider, general manager at BestColleges.com. “Northwest Vista College is certainly a leading college within these perimeters and even offers an open-door admissions policy, which greatly extends higher education opportunities to prospective students. In this way, they truly are paving a way for greater academics and higher education opportunity in Texas.”

Alamo Colleges District – Northwest Vista College (NVC) is celebrating 21 years of creating opportunities for success. NVC opened in 1995 with 12 students in the Westover Hills area of San Antonio. Current enrollment exceeds 17,000 students pursuing associate degrees, certificates and marketable skills achievement awards. To learn more, visit www.alamo.edu/nvc