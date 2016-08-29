Vision Zero reveals street safety campaign

In 2015, 154 people were killed in San Antonio and since then, Vision Zero is on a mission to decrease that number. Thanks to their new program, pedestrians, motorists and cyclists will go through safer streets.

On Wednesday, the City unveiled a new Vision Zero campaign called “It’s Your Life. It’s My Life,” which aims towards achieving zero fatalities on public roads. Vision Zero’s tactic is to take an initiative to educate pedestrians, cyclists and motorists on the importance of traveling safely.

At hand to uncover the new campaign included Mayor Ivy Taylor, District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, SAPD Deputy Chief Gus Guzman and City Engineer/Director-Transportation & Capital Improvements Mike Frisbie, P.E.

For Mayor Taylor, Vision Zero is the first step to creating San Antonio into a safer city and give locals and tourists the opportunity to view the seventh largest city in the country without boundaries.

“It is a worldwide initiative recognizing that no loss of life is acceptable in our roadways. The City of San Antonio agrees with that, we have been working diligently to spread the message throughout our community,” stated Mayor Taylor. “We believe the keys to being successful and achieving Vision Zero is through a combined approach of five essential elements: education, encouragement, engineering enforcement and evaluation.”

Each life lost has impacted thousands of lives.

Local residents also attended the ceremony to represent their loved ones who lost their lives due to traffic related accidents, whether una hija or brother. Out of 154 people, there were 46 pedestrians, three cyclists, 25 motorists and 80 individuals lost their lives in a vehicle, stated Vision Zero.

“[Vision Zero] came to my attention because we had several seniors walking to my church in my neighborhood (around District 5) and were killed walking to church,” recalled Gonzales. “That was one of the reasons why I knew we had to make a change for our city overall for our seniors, adults and our children… San Antonio is one of the first cities in the country to adopt a Vision Zero Program. We have a new campaign, and I am so proud of the Mayor for making it a priority.”

To make adjustments to decrease the danger and number of deaths on the streets, San Antonio has steered towards raising funds and using the City’s budget for aid. During the fiscal year (FY) of 2015 and 2016, $1 million dollars went toward pedestrian safety improvements including school zone upgrades and pavement markings.

In 2016, $10 million was added to the annual $5 million budget, and the City aims for the same amount for FY 2017 for the Sidewalk Maintenance Program. The City, along with transportation partnering agencies, is accelerating to enhancing the lives and safety in San Antonio.

“The City is working to provide a safer, better future for our residents and our visitors and with the support of everyone gathered here,” continued Mayor Taylor. “We can enhance safety and make San Antonio a leading city by reaching Vision Zero with zero traffic related fatalities.”

Visit www.sanantonio.gov/tci/VisionZero to learn more and to take the Vision Zero safety pledge.