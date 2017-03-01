Trump administration takes aim at EPA policy

President Donald Trump has appointed Scott Pruitt as the 14th head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), leaving some Americans concerned.

The former Oklahoma attorney general, who sued the EPA 14 times, has much publicized ties to the fossil fuel industry and has backed industry leaders numerous times. Congress approved his appointment by a vote of 52 to 46 earlier this month.

Pruitt is following the Trump administration’s lead on climate change and clean water regulations. Among the most recent policies to be stemmed was the limiting of methane gas emissions from oil wells; thus dissolving the size and authority of environmental regulators.

President Trump also went further to deregulate the EPA by penning two executive orders. The first instructs the EPA to rewrite the 2015 regulations that limits greenhouse gases from present electric utilities, and eliminates dependence on other countries for energy. The second directs the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers to restore the 2015 Waters of the United States rule, which applies to 60 percent of water bodies in the country.

“This administration shows that they care more about allowing companies and polluters to act irresponsibly rather than protecting Americans. Their decisions will affect us in the water we drink, the air we breathe,” expounded Voces Verdes Executive Director Adrianna Quintero exclusively to La Prensa.

Quintero went on to explain “the small issues in the environment today will only grow into major problems for many different generations ahead. We need to protect ourselves and future generations.”

Following President Richard Nixon’s “Reorganization Plan No. 3” issued in July of 1970, the EPA was officially established on Dec. 2, 1970. For 46 years, the agency has consolidated federal research, monitoring and enforcement activities in a single agency.

EPA’s mission is to safeguard the air, water and land quality and sustainability. Yet the proposed deregulation of many of the Obama administration’s policies signals a change for the federal agency. Nearly 25 million of the country’s 56 million Latinos live in the 15 worst areas for ground-level ozone pollution, putting people at risk for premature death, lung cancer, asthma attacks and other health ailments, stated the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). Latinos also generally have less health insurance coverage than non-Latinos, so they struggle to access health care when afflicted by climate-related illnesses.

By diluting much of the EPA’s regulatory power, an estimated 300 current and former EPA employees have protested against Pruitt’s confirmation and have also sent the Senate a formal letter of protest. Among the possible recourse offered by Quintero, one of the possible recourse includes contacting your local congressman and senator.

“The important action Americans can take right now is to raise their voice. It is important for our community to remember that politicians work for us because we vote for them, we elect them and we are the ones who should be heard,” concluded Quintero.