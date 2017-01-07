Tricentennial receives $1.1M grant from Santikos Foundation

Making an announcement worthy of the big screen, Mayor Ivy Taylor and County Judge Nelson Wolff joined with Tricentennial officials to officially welcome the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, a fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, as a partner in the commemoration of San Antonio’s and Bexar County’s 300th anniversary.

On Tuesday morning, in the newly renovated Santikos Embassy Theater, local dignitaries announced a major $1.1 million grant to the Tricentennial to boost its history and education initiative. Representing the largest gift to date in San Antonio’s Tricentennial, the funds will underwrite the exhibition to be created by the Witte Museum, debuting in March of 2018, “300 Years of San Antonio History: Confluence and Culture.” The immersive and multi-faceted exhibition will reveal the legendary and complex history of San Antonio as the hub of the frontier under many flags and over three centuries. Generations of San Antonio residents and visitors will learn about and experience the city’s extraordinary 300 years.

“Mr. Santikos was a visionary businessman and philanthropist. He was passionate about our community, education and the arts. The San Antonio Area Foundation is honored to carry out Mr. Santikos’ legacy. By partnering with the Tricentennial and Witte Museum to tell the story of San Antonio’s unique history, we will be educating generations of people on the richness of our city and county’s culture and its historical development,” said Dennis E. Noll, president and CEO of the San Antonio Area Foundation.

“History and education are integral pieces of honoring our 300 years,” said Mayor Ivy R. Taylor. “The Santikos Charitable Foundation has made a true investment in our city’s past and its future.”

The official Tricentennial commemoration will take place through 2018 as a citywide, yearlong celebration. Beyond the anniversary year, the Tricentennial, with the support of organizations such as the Santikos Charitable Foundation and Witte Museum, will leave a legacy for future generations, ensuring the celebration of San Antonio’s culture and history for years to come.

“The Witte Museum is enthusiastic about the opportunity to partner with the Tricentennial and with the Santikos Charitable Foundation,” said Marise McDermott, president and CEO of the Witte Museum. “The Witte Museum will take this opportunity to galvanize the community to contribute to and expand upon the culturally complex and compelling stories of San Antonio.”

“The purpose of the Tricentennial is not only to commemorate our 300 years of history, but to help lay the foundation for the next 300,” said County Judge Nelson Wolff. “We expect that the impact of the Santikos funding will be tremendous and a true testament to our remarkable history and Mr. Santikos’ legacy.”

A diverse and inclusive celebration, the Tricentennial presents an opportunity for unique community engagement. “We encourage support of our 300th anniversary from local corporate leadership,” said Edward Benavides, CEO of the Tricentennial. “Because of the diversity of our events and initiatives, there are many ways in which to connect with the community and meet charitable goals.”