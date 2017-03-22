Spring forward to entertaining events in San Antonio

Spring has finally arrived and it is time to get out of the house to enjoy the sun, warmer temperatures and refreshing food.

Whether you are interested in looking into the culture of San Antonio, watching entertainment in the park or listening to music, there is so much you can do to go outside and enjoy the season. La Prensa has found the top five events you could not miss during the spring.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas Mardi Gras Festival

Every operating day, the park will be transformed into a Texas version of downtown New Orleans.

The festival will feature eight visually stunning authentic Mardi Gras floats handcrafted by world-renowned float designer, Kern Studios.

The high-energy parade will run daily through the Rockville, Kidzopolis and Spassburg areas of the park, while special culinary and entertainment offerings can be enjoyed throughout Fiesta Texas. Marching alongside the parade, stilt walkers, street performers and Mardi Gras characters are bringing the essence of The Big Easy to the streets of Fiesta Texas. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

Friday, March 24 through Sunday, April 30 at 5:30 p.m. at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, 17000 IH-10 W.

Ballet in the Park

Ballet San Antonio (BSA) would like to welcome all locals and tourists to their final performance for the season. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy excerpts from “Don Quixote,” “Sleeping Beauty” and original choreography by Artistic Director Willy Shives.

The performance will begin the event with a demonstration of an everyday class that all BSA dancers have to practice. There will also be a Q&A segment for ballet enthusiasts, food trucks and BSA merchandise for sale. For more information, visit www.balletsanantonio.org

Saturday, April 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Travis Park, 227 E. Travis St.

Maverick Music Festival

Maverick Music Festival proudly announces 2017 headliners Bastille and Young the Giant. The initial artist lineup includes The Naked and Famous, De La Soul, Minus the Bear, Carla Morrison, Book of Love, Small Black, HoneyHoney and Generationals.

In its fifth year, San Antonio’s only locally-grown Maverick Music Festival continues to attract local, regional and national attention by bringing top-tier bands downtown, proudly presenting performances with the world-class sound and lighting production that San Antonio’s music enthusiasts deserve.

For more information, visit www.maverickmusicfestival.com and stay tuned to the festival’s Facebook page (facebook.com/maverickmusicfest), Instagram (@MaverickFestTX), and Twitter (@MaverickFestTX). Friday, April 7 through Saturday, April 8 La Villita’s Maverick Plaza, 418 Villita St.

Fiesta San Antonio

This year, Fiesta San Antonio marks its 126th anniversary into the Alamo City for those who want to join the party with a purpose. It has evolved into one of this nation’s premier festivals with an economic impact of more than $284 million for the Alamo City.

The funds raised by official Fiesta events (including NIOSA and Fiesta Carnival) and nonprofit organizations provide services to San Antonio citizens throughout the year. In fact, the tradition of trading Fiesta medals will put pin pandemonium participants into chaos as nonprofits, companies and individuals sell, trade or barter Fiesta’s most coveted commodity. For more information, visit www.fiesta-sa.org. Thursday, April 20 through Sunday, April 30 at various locations.

Culinaria Food and Wine Festival

Culinaria Food and Wine Festival is back for its 18th year and is ready to bring in a long weekend full of bites and sips from all over the state with Tex-Mex days to gulf oyster nights.

Thursday night kicks off with a family-style dinner with multiple chefs providing their take on their best beef dishes. Friday begins with the popular Becker Luncheon at Becker Vineyards and continues into the night by highlighting the best of the gulf and bubbly.

The daytime on Saturday is packed with Tex-Mex and the evening stars the Grand Tasting and all of the highlights of the week come together to provide an abundance of food, wine and entertainment. The festival concludes with “Burgers, BBQ and Beer,” which is popular by demand. For more information, visit www.culinariasa.org

Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, May 21 at various locations.