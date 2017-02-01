Spring Camp Humane registration open

The San Antonio Humane Society (SAHS) has opened registration for its annual educational and animal-filled Spring Camp Humane. The camp takes place during Spring Break for children 8-10 years of age.

Campers receive a unique learning experience about the humane living and treatment of domestic, exotic and wild animals through crafts, games, service projects, workshops, animal expert presentations and hands-on animal experience.

SAHS Humane Educator, Sara Phippen states “the mission of the SAHS Humane Education program is to create a more humane future for our city by teaching responsible and loving pet care and promoting respect and compassion for all living creatures in the hearts and minds of children, teens and young adults within our community and our camps are a big part of that mission.”

Spring Camp Humane begins Monday, March 13 and continues through Friday, March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on Spring Camp Humane, including registration, pricing and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit SAhumane.org/springcamp.