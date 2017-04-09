SJRC Texas raises awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month

SJRC Texas, formerly known as St Jude’s Ranch for Children, has scheduled several events and opportunities during April to bring awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

SJRC is hosting the “Blue Bonnet Challenge” in an effort to encourage everyone to plant bluebonnet seeds as a reminder of all the children who have been affected by the abuse. Throughout the month of April, SJRC will be giving away packets of bluebonnet seeds to anyone interested in joining this initiative. They can be picked up at La Prensa Newspaper office, 816 Camaron Street, Ste.240.

The goal is to create awareness that child abuse is a prevalent problem, especially in Texas, as there were more than 58,000 cases reported in 2016.

“SJRC TX has been around for 30 years taking care of abused, abandoned and neglected children in San Antonio and surrounding areas,” CEO of SJRC Tara Roussett told La Prensa. “Here at SJRC, we want to spread awareness, educate and inform the community that child abuse is out there and it happens more than many think it does.”

The first federal piece of legislation to protect children from abuse and neglect, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), was passed in 1974. In 1982, Congress took further steps toward identifying and preventing child abuse and recognized the first Child Abuse Prevention Week.

Since those early days, the focus on recognition and prevention has widened to include promoting healthy parenting and strong families through education and community support.

SJRC provides a broad array of therapeutic services in safe home-like environments built upon love, respect and dignity where children start new lives with new chances, choices and hope. Children are offered opportunities to dream; dreams they never knew were possible. Seventy percent of the money is funded by the state, while 30 percent is through donations and fundraisers.

The following events will be take place throughout the month:

April 12 – Community Resource Fair, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels.

April 22 – Beneficiaries of the Texas Corvette Association Open Car Show which will take place all day at Boerne’s Visitor Bureau, 1407 S. Main St. starting at 10 a.m.

“Although April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, it doesn’t just happen in April. The challenge is that we need to continue awareness everyday so that we are aware all the time. I would like people to know that this is a population that is not fully taken care of. The community has been receptive to listen and to raise awareness,” concluded Roussett.

For more information, please call (830) 629-0659, visit www.sjrctexas.org or follow them on social media at www.facebook.com/SJRCTexas.