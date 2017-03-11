SeaWorld unveils astonishing mural by artist Guy Harvey

By Nathaly Cruz

SeaWorld San Antonio recently welcomed world-renowned conservationist and marine wildlife artist Guy Harvey to reveal his one-of-a-kind mural to raise awareness of ocean health the plight of sharks in the wild.

Created exclusively for SeaWorld San Antonio, Harvey’s mural is comprised of 13 panels that total 184 feet long and 27 feet tall featuring three great white sharks swimming in the ocean.

The astonishing mural is the new focal point for the park and is visible from both the Great White roller coaster and the newest thrill coaster, Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster, which will open early this summer at SeaWorld.

“Our new partnership with Guy and SeaWorld is about helping save animals in the wild. Both our companies do a lot of research to help save sharks,” said Carl Lum, president of SeaWorld San Antonio.

Lum mentioned that millions of sharks die each day because people cut of their fins for food and eventually die in the ocean. “We want to raise awareness about this and that is what we are doing,” he added.

Harvey, who has been working with SeaWorld for over a year now, said, “The key ingredient here is that we are about shark research and conservation and education. We do a lot of research work on different species of sharks because many of them are extremely over exploited. Numbers are really low, especially many of the oceanic sharks, and so there needs to be action taken.”

Guests can purchase Harvey’s merchandise (clothes, art and exclusive items designed for SeaWorld), which is available at the park.

“All the Guy Harvey merchandise we have here, 5 percent of the earnings go to help the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation,” said Lum. Proceeds support the research and education work of The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.

SeaWorld is now open every weekend and Aquatica will open its doors on March 11. “We have a lot of great things for guests this season!” concluded Lum.

The park will be open for the whole week of Spring Break (March 10-19). They will also be hosting many exciting events this season for the entire family. For more information, please visit www.seaworldparks.com/seaworld-sanantonio/.

