San Pedro Creek kicks off Phase I construction

Construction of Phase I of the San Pedro Creek Improvements Project is underway at a meticulous, but sure pace.

The $175 million starting line of the 2.2-mile project showed progress on Thursday morning as bulldozers and construction workers were working hard to make the deadline of the city’s Tricentennial celebration in May 2018. Bexar County is the primary funder of the San Pedro Creek Improvements Project and the San Antonio River Authority is the project manager.

The design team is comprised of HDR Engineering, Pape-Dawson Engineers and Muñoz and Company. The joint venture of Sundt/Davila is the designated construction manager for the project.

“This is a great opportunity to give the county a firsthand look at the project that [Bexar County] is funding,” expounded Chad Yount, Sundt Davila Joint Venture construction manager. “The most important thing is that we are building a great place for our community to come down and enjoy themselves and the history and culture of this community.”

The project from the tunnel inlet, near Fox Tech High School, currently holds artifacts including bones and old trash. However, it will transform into a 16-foot stainless steel structure that will house a waterfall, where the spring will come up and carry a colorful ripple effect. The “Big Vase” will separate the water from waste and provide a sanitary wellspring.

Further down on the creek on Camaron Street, there will be paseos 4 feet below where many can view the preservation of two trees and a wall built between the 1700s and 1800s. The portion will feature a limestone block wall that will tell the history of San Antonio.

The public art component will have shafts that build over the creek, providing better opportunities for public art. The paseo will then rise up to the Martin Street Bridge where there will be colorful panels and new railings. Currently, cables are being pulled and construction workers in the Camaron Street area will have to install a temporary shore, which will store an excavation (15-18 feet).

As you bike or walk further south of Phase I, the paseos on both sides of the creek will take you under the Travis Street Bridge where the new Frost Tower (which broke ground the day before) and the Alameda will be located. The Travis gate water pool will drop 6 feet to go underneath and will widen down to 15 feet on the other side, revealing a series of walls, a paseo and a tile mural.

The full project will have eight street bridges replaced, 11 areas of landscape, 60,000 linear feet of new walls and 30 acres removed from the floodplain. By deepening and widening the existing channel and replacing eight street bridges, the project will contain the 100-year floodplain within the San Pedro Creek banks.

The project will spark a $1.5 billion economic impact by creating 2,100 new housing units, 1,428 new downtown employees, 7,300 new downtown residents, 150 percent increase in new property value and $227 million in ad valorem tax revenue. Most importantly, the project will celebrate and express the culture, history and natural qualities of Bexar County through a series of temporary and permanent artworks, artistic treatments, interpretive signage, performances and interactive exhibits.

“This project defines the beginning of the culture and birth of San Antonio as well as the origin of Bexar County,” County Commissioner Paul Elizondo told La Prensa. “This is great anthropological work that pays homage to the community.”

For more information and updates on the San Pedro Creek, visit www.spcproject.org.