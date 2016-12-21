San Pedro Creek gets ‘Phase One’ underway

Construction has officially kicked-off on the $175 million Phase I of the San Pedro Creek Improvements Project (SPC) with Bexar County and the San Antonio River Authority (SARA) behind the decision.

The early construction is focused on relocating telecommunication lines from existing downtown bridges to underneath the creek bed, requiring some lane and street closures in the downtown area. As of Monday, Dec. 19, there were closings on Houston Street from Laredo to Flores Streets, as well as the two north lanes of Commerce Street from Laredo to Flores Streets.

This utility work must be complete before the demolition and renovations of the Houston Street and Commerce Street bridges can begin. The start of SPC Phase 1 is located at the tunnel inlet at Santa Rosa Street and IH-35 south, adjacent to Fox Tech High School and continues to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

“We are having this public meeting to start talking to people about what they can expect in construction as far as the traffic impacts and some of the construction schedule we will be working,” said Suzanne Scott, general manager of SARA, during a community meeting on Dec. 15. “This will be a great opportunity for people to understand and appreciate how this project will transform downtown. It is great to see that the dirt is starting to turn.”

In 2013, Bexar County Commissioners stated that their vision of SPC would add substantially to the quality of life of the residents of San Antonio by adding flood control improvements that will catalyze development, creating park spaces, outdoor entertainment venues and other amenities. As of 2013, property values in the impact area of the San Pedro Creek improvements are $746,814,721, according to the Bexar Appraisal District.

The refined creek will also lead to over $1.1 billion in new property, which represents a 150 percent increase in the proximity of the creek over a 10-year period. The project will also encourage the construction of over 2,100 new housing units that will become home to about 7,300 new residents in downtown, also a 15 percent increase.

It is a $1.5 billion economic impact that also plans to house new downtown employees. Scott added that this project will set itself apart from other historical land marks, using businesses including the Frost Bank Tower, which is expected to be completed in late 2018 or early 2019.

“Anytime you make this public improvement, you want to make sure that there are economic benefits that come from it,” continued Scott. “You have already seen that the Frost Tower will be located along San Pedro Creek, there are other businesses that are already looking at transformation of properties along the creek, and I think it has started to have that economic benefit.”

Scott did note the familiar site of restaurants along the River Walk will not necessarily be the vision for the banks of the creek, but did go as far as to say there will be opportunities for commerce.

Full construction on San Pedro Creek will begin in early January 2017. For more information about construction updates, visit spcproject.org or call (210) 302-3652. You can also download The San Pedro Creek app on Google Play and will be available soon through the iTunes App Store.