San Pedro Creek: The beginning of a flowing San Antonio

San Antonio has come a long way from a city with small town charm into a city on the rise. Recreating San Antonio’s historical creeks is a new endeavor ready to break ground.

San Antonio River Authority (SARA), in coordination with the City of San Antonio, has recently announced the beginning of construction on Phase 1 of the San Pedro Creek Improvements Project, taking place in the following weeks. It will start at the tunnel inlet near Fox Tech High School and will continue on to Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

The start of construction was made possible with funding from Bexar County, which put $125 million into the project while the City contributed several millions of dollars. The project is ready to move forward with the transformation of the creek to reflect its place in S.A.’s cultural history, improve its function in flood control, revitalize natural habitats and water quality, and to catalyze economic development.

“Since the 19th century, the San Pedro Creek was a life-healing source of water. Of all the creeks in San Antonio, the city made the transition from an agricultural to an industrial society over time,” stated District 1 City Councilman Roberto Treviño. “The project reflects San Antonio’s progression as a city and its efforts to preserve future generations.”

Councilman Treviño helped kick off the groundbreaking celebrated Sept. 8 with the help of Bexar County Judge Nelson W. Wolff and Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Paul Elizondo. The ceremony also featured the first act of “Las Fundaciones de Béjar,” an original mythic opera that tells the story of San Pedro Creek.

The entire effort includes the two-mile segment from the tunnel inlet to the confluence under IH-10 and 11 acres of landscaped area. The Alameda Amphitheater and Plaza will set the stage and have a similar look to the Arneson River Theatre, but with a cooler tone to set the stage afloat.

Flowers will begin to bloom, tress will stand proud and landscapes will be greener to bring nature to light along Camaron Street, Sunken Garden near Commerce Street, Travis and Graham and Houston Street. Caldor Alley will also invite people to walk along the creek to enjoy the view of the blue water and orange bridge that will remind them of the bright sun rays.

The improvements during Phase I of San Pedro Creek will invite locals and tourists to walk their pets, interact with others and enjoy the view of nature. This will add substantially to the presence of life for residents and workers along the area. The project will be completed in four phases.

The first phase will flow with four miles of paseos, 11 acres of landscaped area and 30 acres removed from floodplain. Eight street bridges will be replaced and six new pedestrian bridges will be built while six existing bridges are rehabilitated.

Sixty thousand linear feet of new walls and three new channel gates will also help to make the first phase memorable. This is the first phase out of four phases, and a significant segment of the project will be completed by May 2018, just in time to celebrate S.A.’s tercentennial celebration.

“As a child, I played, swam and fished in San Pedro Creek, but over the years it became more of a drainage ditch,” said Elizondo. “I’m happy the project will improve infrastructure and encourage economic development. I am also proud to be part of an effort that will create the kind of memories I have from my youth.”

For more information about the San Pedro Creek Improvements Project, please visit www.spcproject.org or www.sara-tx.org.