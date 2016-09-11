San Antonio honors fallen heroes with 9/11 memorial climb

On Sept.11, 2001, the United States was taken by storm after Washington D.C.’s Pentagon, the twin towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York and a field in Stonycreek Township, Pa. were attacked by terrorist group Al-Qaeda, leaving Americans alarmed.

During the attacks, 2,996 people were killed and 6,000 were injured. Out of those perished, 343 firefighters lost their lives at the WTC while trying to save those in danger. Local first responders have used this important date to participate in the third annual San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb today at the Tower of the Americas to pay tribute to their fallen brothers.

This year, participants of the climb woke up at the crack of dawn to make it at their registration between 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and the opening ceremony at 8 a.m. Over 500 first responders prepared to climb the Tower of the Americas twice (which equals to 130 flights of stairs), around the same number of stairs many firefighters had to climb to save lives at the WTC, which was a staggering 110 floors to climb.

“9/11 is a very personal resonance with first responders because on that day we lost so many of our brothers and sisters,” said Dawn Solinski, San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Fund founder and director. “It’s a very emotional thing I think for all first responders, especially firefighters, which is why we are inclined to pay tribute who made the climb, but did not make it back that day.”

A solemn memorial was held before the climb to honor the fallen at 8:46 a.m., the time at which the first tower was struck. At that time, doves were released and “Amazing Grace” was sung all while first responders began the challenge and entered the tower to climb and pay their respects.

Although the focus of the 110 climbs is to pay tribute to the fallen firefighters who went into the WTC towers and climbed to saved others, the memorial climb also pay tribute to additional fallen first responders who perished that day. While climbing, firefighters carried a tag with the name and photo of all the 343 fallen firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS who lost their lives.

The San Antonio 110 is one of the largest 9/11 memorial climbs in the country. Founded by the San Antonio 110 Committee in mid-2013, the committee was tired of a memorial with emails and a few coolers of Gatorade and wanted the important date to receive the recognition it deserved.

By June of 2013, the San Antonio 110 Committee started its plan to create a climb based on a code of ethics and values, support groups and volunteers. Since then, the committee has been proud of starting from the bottom and continuing with the support of many who believe in the cause.

“We have had amazing support. In the first year, we put the climb up very quickly, and it was pulled together because so many people and businesses. The community was here to support and pay tribute,” continued Solinski. “That is a very touching thing to know that not only have we not forgotten our guys, but our community supports us and has not forgotten us either.”

Ultimately, America is a country that will not let this day be a day of sadness, but a day of strength for those who lost their lives and became heroes. For more information about the climb, visit www.SanAntonio110.com.