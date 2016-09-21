San Antonio Conservation Society is accepting applications for its Community Grants Program

Using the proceeds from its 2016 presentation of “A Night In Old San Antonio” (NIOSA), the San Antonio Conservation Society will again offer grants for historic preservation and educational projects that fulfill its purpose to “preserve and to encourage the preservation of historic buildings, objects, places and customs relating to the history of Texas, its natural beauty and all that is admirably distinctive to our State.”

The Society’s Community Grants are given once a year to individuals and organizations in two categories: 1) Historic Preservation Grants for restoration or rehabilitation of residential or commercial historic structures built before 1930 in San Antonio and surrounding counties; and 2) Educational Grants for projects including research, video production, publication printing and documents conservation relating to the Society’s purpose. The Society is now accepting applications for both grants; the deadline for both application programs is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

Examples of Historic Preservation Grants awarded in past years include funds for restoration or rehab of roofs, foundations, windows, plaster, facades, chimneys, front doors, porches and stonework. Examples of Educational Grants include professional editing services, web designs, transcription, publications, interview recordings, document digitization, catalogue and index digitization, creation of a multi-media map and creation of a living history presentation.

Building grants have been awarded by the Conservation Society since 1990. Last year alone, the San Antonio Conservation Society gave over $55,000 in building grants and $17,000 in education grants.

Grant applications are available on the Conservation Society website at https://www.saconservation.org/PreservationPrograms/Grants.aspx or at the Conservation Society headquarters at 107 King William Street. Completed application forms cannot be submitted online. Applications must be mailed or physically submitted to the Society headquarters at 107 King William Street, Mondays through Fridays, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The deadline for all entries is 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30. Mailed entries must be postmarked by the same date. Grant recipients will be notified by Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.

“Our grants leverage other resources to insure that important buildings are brought back to life for the community,” says Janet Dietel, San Antonio Conservation Society president. “These grants are another stellar example of how we use the proceeds from NIOSA, and why our fantastic NIOSA volunteers work so hard to put on this incredible event—to help preserve historic buildings and promote heritage awareness.”

All specifications and requirements are detailed in the online grant application. Major considerations include:

A structure must have been built prior to 1930 to be considered. Priority is given to structures that are architecturally significant, endangered, within a historic district, or individually designated.

Grants are restricted to projects that are not underway; nor can project be already completed by Dec. 2016.

Approval by the Conservation Society of grants for structures located in historic districts, or individually designated structures, does not take the place of approval of the project by the City of San Antonio’s Historic and Design Review Commission.

Interior work does not qualify for a grant, with the exception of those interiors that are of landmark quality (such as the interior of the Majestic Theater).

Funding will not be awarded for new construction, vinyl or aluminum windows, landscaping, sidewalks, driveways, garages, fences, retaining walls, patios, patio covers, air conditioning systems, electrical work or ADA/handicapped projects. Maintenance, such as painting, is generally not eligible for grant funding.

All work must be done according to the “Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation and Guidelines for Rehabilitating Historic Buildings,” available at https://www.nps.gov/tps/standards.htm

Quality digital images are extremely important elements of an application

Requests over $15,000 are seldom granted under this program. The most commonly awarded amount is in the $5,000 range.

For more information and application forms, visit https://www.saconservation.org/PreservationPrograms/Grants.aspx, or contact the Conservation Society at (210) 224-6163; fax (210) 224-6168; or conserve@saconservation.org

