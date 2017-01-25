San Antonio City Council approves $830 million bond package

On Jan. 19, San Antonio City Council unanimously approved the 2017-2022 bond package totaling $830 million.

Should voters approve the bond on May 6, the money will go toward streets, bridges and sidewalks; drainage and flood control; parks and recreation; and facilities. On the ballot, facilities will be split into two categories, one for public safety buildings and the other for libraries, museums and other cultural institutions.

Some of the major projects in the bond include $42 million for Broadway Street, $26 million for Hemisfair, $20.5 million for a new police substation and park police headquarters, and $13 million for a land bridge connecting the two halves of Hardberger Park.