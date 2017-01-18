SA2020 releases 2016 Impact Report, announces landmark grant

SA2020 released the results of the 2016 Impact Report Thursday afternoon at the Witte Museum during its official luncheon.

The Impact Report not only highlights community efforts that moves the needle on SA2020 goals, but also included updated community indicators across all 11 of the organization’s Cause Areas, providing a look where San Antonio stands on shared goals and persisting deficiencies.

SA2020 Board Vice-Chair Gurpaul Singh also made the important announcement that it had been awarded a two-year grant from The Kresge Foundation, totaling to a monumental $400,000.

The Kresge Foundation, a national organization that focuses on expanding opportunities in America’s cities, selected SA2020 to receive a cross-team grant from its Human Services Program and American Cities Practice, specifically to help strengthen San Antonio’s collaborations, efforts and organizations to build upon progress and ensure opportunity for all.

“SA2020’s approach to building networks of supports driven by human services organizations has the potential to advance both social and economic mobility for the residents of San Antonio,” said Sandra Ambrozy, senior program officer for the Human Services Program at The Kresge Foundation. “The approach to embracing data and shifting human services organizations to focus on outcomes for their constituents will offer lessons for the human services sector and other cities looking to implement similar efforts.”

Currently, SA2020 hones in on 11 key points to improve the city of San Antonio including Downtown Development, Economic Competitiveness, Family Well-Being and Health & Fitness. There are also 59 community indicators, including 145 nonprofit partners standing by this project.

“Forty-one percent of our community goals are either exceeded or on track to be met by the year 2020,” said Molly Cox, SA2020 president and CEO. “The more complex issues are around education, college [admission] and professional certifications. There are challenges to transportation which isn’t shocking to a city that is growing exponentially.”

Since 2010, thousands of locals outlined the aspirations for the future of San Antonio. Locals discussed the right learning environments for their children and business leaders heard from students about what jobs might keep young professionals.

“Things like downtown development, arts and culture, and economic competitiveness are successful,” Cox continued. “When you have collaborative efforts by people or institutions on targeted indicators, that’s where we start to see community change. We have 59 community indicators, so it’s a sweeping overview.”

SA2020, in partnership with CI:Now, tracks community indicators and reports on the community’s successes and its shortcomings. But perhaps more importantly, SA2020 supports organizations that work every day to make San Antonio great.

The nonprofit group will leverage the funds from Kresge to: continue to track the data of our city’s progress, catalyze the community in thoughtful and deliberate action and support nonprofit partners, and particularly aligning and engaging the human service sector to enhance outcomes.

Additionally, Cox is hoping that with this added fund to the organization, there will be more wiggle room to align, support and connect organizations in the community that are moving the needle. She would also like to double partnerships in the next two years from 145 organizations to over 300.

The 2016 Impact Report can be found at sa2020.org/reports. Specific indicators and direct calls-to-action can be accessed by visiting SA2020.org/progress.